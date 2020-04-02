Fabri-Kal Partners with Local Companies to Produce Medical Face Shields

Fabri-Kal is producing medical face shields for local healthcare workers. In less than one week, the Fabri-Kal team quickly came together to develop a plan to meet this critical need.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Fabri-Kal Corporation
Apr 2nd, 2020
Fabri Kal Face Shields

Fabri-Kal, Schupan & Sons, and Tekna went from prototype to production on face shields that will be provided to workers treating patients impacted by the coronavirus. Fabri-Kal is producing the plastic shields in its Kalamazoo technical center. The first batch of face shields is planned to arrive later this week at healthcare facilities located in southwest Michigan.

Focusing on the community, Mike Roeder, President and Chief Operating Officer at Fabri-Kal said the decision to support this effort was an easy one. “We started this whole thing with the idea that we need to protect our employees, protect our community, and then protect our business,” Mike said. “Because if you don’t have the first two, the third one doesn’t much matter.”

Companies in this article
Fabri-Kal Corporation
Fabri Kal Face Shields
Fabri-Kal Partners with Local Companies to Produce Medical Face Shields
Fabri-Kal is producing medical face shields for local healthcare workers. In less than one week, the Fabri-Kal team quickly came together to develop a plan to meet this critical need.
Apr 2nd, 2020
Pw 190520 Somic Logoclaim Cmyk 0
Somic Operations Proceed in Germany and North America with COVID-19 Measures in Place
Somic is informing customers about the necessary steps it has taken to allow its facilities for end-of-line retail packaging machinery to remain open in Germany and North America during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Apr 1st, 2020
Recreational and medical cannabis deemed essential to cope with &apos;stay-at-home&apos; orders.
Cannabis and the Coronavirus
Medical and recreational cannabis growers and retailers deemed essential services to help Americans cope with “stay-at-home” orders.
Mar 31st, 2020
Placon Logo
Placon Scales Up for Production of PPE Face Shields
Placon has scaled up production in two of its manufacturing facilities to help get plastic PPE to healthcare workers during this pandemic.
Mar 31st, 2020
Getty Images 1126880991
Without Wholesale Venues, Brands Reaching Out to Consumer
Social media, e-commerce and donations to those in need are various ways brands are trying to directly reach consumers in light of COVID-19 cancellations and closures.
Mar 30th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 30 At 2 59 06 Pm
COVID-19 Survey: Early Results Reflect CPGs' Current Resolve, Future Uncertainty
Responses indicate that companies producing packaged goods tend to be “So far, so good, all things considered” as one phrased it, and supply chains remain intact. But when asked to forecast into the future, there's far less consensus.
Mar 30th, 2020
Concerns over the long-term impact of the coronavirus outbreak on key European recycling markets sharply escalated last week following the adoption of further containment measures across the continent.
European Recycling Markets Reel from Coronavirus
Changes in consumer behavior, the reduced cost of virgin materials, logistics disruptions and other trends driven by COVID-19 may have a lasting effect on the European recycling industry.
Mar 30th, 2020
Emerson
An Appeal to Support Our Essential Services and Critical Infrastructure Workers
The COVID-19 pandemic is proving to be a tremendous global challenge that we must work together to defeat. Now, our essential and critical workers are being relied upon to provide the services we expect every day and we must do everything to support them.
Mar 27th, 2020
Skye Clarke (front) and Sam Epperson (back) of Cardinal Spirits fill bottles of hand sanitizer that are headed to a senior living community.
Distilleries Refit to Fill Hand-Sanitizer Gap
During World War II, Ford made tanks instead of cars and Maytag made plane parts instead of washing machines. With hand sanitizer being the small-arms munitions of today’s pandemic crisis, cosmetics and distilleries are joining the war effort.
Mar 27th, 2020
COVID-19&rsquo;s Impact on the Canadian Market
OEM COVID-19 #5: BellatRx & Mpac Langen
UnPACKED with PMMI podcast with Canadian OEMs highlights communication early and often.
Mar 26th, 2020
Getty Images Empty Store Shelves (1)
The Potential of ERP Amid a Pandemic
Automation on the plant floor can keep production flowing to refill store shelves. But the biggest problem manufacturers face right now is a disruption to the supply chain.
Mar 26th, 2020
Matt Reynolds, Editor
Opinion: Packaging Industry Begins COVID-19 Response
Rapid response to crisis seen industry wide, inspiring hope and reflecting resilience in the time of a crisis.
Mar 25th, 2020
Getty Images 1127072463
All Roads Lead to Delay in the Time of COVID-19
Land, sea or air – the supply chain is being hard hit by shortages, delays, rising costs and lack of workers due to the coronavirus.
Mar 24th, 2020