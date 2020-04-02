Fabri-Kal Partners with Local Companies to Produce Medical Face Shields

Fabri-Kal, Schupan & Sons, and Tekna went from prototype to production on face shields that will be provided to workers treating patients impacted by the coronavirus. Fabri-Kal is producing the plastic shields in its Kalamazoo technical center. The first batch of face shields is planned to arrive later this week at healthcare facilities located in southwest Michigan.

Focusing on the community, Mike Roeder, President and Chief Operating Officer at Fabri-Kal said the decision to support this effort was an easy one. “We started this whole thing with the idea that we need to protect our employees, protect our community, and then protect our business,” Mike said. “Because if you don’t have the first two, the third one doesn’t much matter.”

