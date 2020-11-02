Schubert Goes Live at PACK EXPO Connects

Show attendees at PACK EXPO Connects will be offered virtual tours through Schubert’s facilities. Schubert employees will demonstrate customer machines and all their distinct features.

Schubert will address current challenges and requirements FCMG manufacturers are facing worldwide. Show attendees will be offered virtual tours through Schubert’s headquarters in Germany and through its North American headquarters and training center in Charlotte, NC. A highlight will be the introduction of a compact case packer for a U.S. American manufacturer, which was originally planned to be exhibited live at PACK EXPO Chicago.

All of Schubert’s demos will be presented personally by its employees—the specialists Schubert’s customers can always rely on.

Visit Schubert’s virtual showroom at https://pe.show/192 to see the following live demos:

Winning Performance: Quick Format Changes with Schubert’s Flowpacker—Mon, November 9 – 10:00 AM Central Time (US & Canada)

A Preconfigured Case Packer: Immediately Ready for Use

Mon, November 9 – 01:00 PM Central Time (US & Canada)

Thu, November 12 – 1:30 PM Central Time (US & Canada)

One System Fits All: How Schubert Empowers its Customers with Transparency, Training and Teamwork

Tue, November 10 – 11:00 AM Central Time (US & Canada)

Tue, November 10 – 01:45 PM Central Time (US & Canada)

We Make You “Ready to Switch” – Achieve Your Sustainable Development Goals Before 2025!

Wed, November 11 – 10:00 AM Central Time (US & Canada)

Secondary Vaccine Packaging – Gentle and Flexible Handling of Small Volume Pharmaceutical Containers.

Thu, November 12 – 11:00 AM Central Time (US & Canada)

Rapid Time to Market with Schubert’s Monoblock Filling Line and 3D Printed Format Parts.

Fri, November 13 – 10:00 AM Central Time (US & Canada)

