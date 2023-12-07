New Tool: ProSource
Laser Marking Systems Boast 2,000-Character/sec Speed

New 30-watt CO2 laser marking systems from Videojet mark sharp, complex codes at 2,000 characters/sec for food, beverage, cosmetics, pharma, and packaging applications.

Anne Marie Mohan
Dec 7, 2023
Videojet Technologies’ new Videojet 3350 and Videojet 3350 Smart Focus 30-watt CO2 laser marking systems print text, barcodes, graphics, and other information at speeds up to 2,000 characters/sec.
Videojet Technologies’ new Videojet 3350 and Videojet 3350 Smart Focus 30-watt CO2 laser marking systems print text, barcodes, graphics, and other information at speeds up to 2,000 characters/sec.

Videojet Technologies’ new Videojet 3350 and Videojet 3350 Smart Focus 30-watt CO2 laser marking systems have been added to the company’s range of CO2 lasers in response to customers’ demands for high-performance laser marking solutions. That’s according to Videojet, which adds that both systems offer “unlimited font, code, and graphic options.”

Among the features of the new laser marking systems, the 3350’s flexible marking head includes 32 standard beam delivery options, while the 3350 Smart Focus laser’s marking head provides zero to 90-deg rotation without the need for additional parts. In addition, the 3350 Smart Focus is equipped with automatic focusing and marking capabilities for easy product changeovers without moving the laser. The Smart Focus option enables multi-level marking with the benefit of an auto-adjustable focal distance, uniform flat field correction, a pilot beam focus finder, and a flexible range/size mode. According to Videojet, these features help reduce operator touches, improve mark quality, and increase uptime.

Both new lasers print text, barcodes, graphics, and other information at speeds up to 2,000 characters/sec to support product traceability and anti-counterfeiting. The systems can print on a range of substrates, including PET, glass, high-density polyethylene, flexible film, foils, and labels, rubber, and wood and lumber.

According to Videojet, the laser systems have been engineered to help users meet their Industry 4.0 goals with built-in Wi-Fi and cellular connections that help to minimize IT workload and reduce the cost of connecting equipment to a network. Advises the company, “Housed in an access box, these Wi-Fi and cellular connections enable easy software updates and fewer service interactions while improving overall equipment efficiency with the availability of more production information.”  PW

