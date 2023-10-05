New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

PCR and Bio-based Closures for Circular Flexible Packaging

Partnership previews upcoming sustainable packaging to enable circular economy at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023.

Melissa Griffen
Oct 5, 2023
New PCR Child Guard closure and bio-based closure to enable circular economy.
New PCR Child Guard closure and bio-based closure to enable circular economy.

Accredo Packaging, a member of the API Group, and Presto Specialty Products, a business unit of Reynolds Consumer Products, came together to create the Child Guard flexible package for retailer Costco’s signature Kirkland Ultra Clean laundry detergent in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which won the 2023 Gold Sustainability award from the Flexible Packaging Association. At PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023, the companies previewed a post-consumer recycled (PCR) edition of the Child Guard that has since launched.

The PCR Child Guard is made up of at least 25% PCR materials. The closure is opened by pressing down into a small notch with the mechanism. Pressing down on any other section of the zipper, the flexible pouch will remain closed.

“The level of recycled content inside the zipper helps to enable higher recycled content in the overall structure because it's all done by weight. We are really excited about the partnership with Presto on that specific and we've got some exciting things on the horizon,” says Jonathan Quinn, vice president of marketing and sustainability at Accredo, a vertically integrated converter with a strong focus on sustainability.

Presto’s Fresh-Lock+ is also releasing a new line of closures made from bio-based materials, originating from sugar cane, which absorbs carbon during its growth cycle. These closures can be processed and recycled in the recyclable recovery stream.

Both kinds of closures are conducive to contract manufacturing and packaging as they don’t require expensive or intricate equipment to attach to the flexible pouches, according to Todd Meussling, senior manager in market development at Presto Specialty Products.

To Meussling and Quinn, the future of sustainability is found in partnerships. 

“When you look at sustainability, and that overarching conversation about how are we going to enable a true circular economy, it's through partnership and collaboration, and Presto has been the evident and paramount depiction of what we need to enable sustainability,” says Quinn. 

   Compostable Packaging: ‘A Solution, Not Every Solution’
Companies in this article
Presto Products Company
API Group
Accredo Packaging, Inc.
Fresh-Lock®
Related Stories
Screenshot 2023 10 04 At 11 33 59 Am
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
SOMIC Packaging Showcases Next-Gen Casepacker at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
The system has a customized mounting setup to be placed above vibratory rails or tracks and can be trained to recognize good product visual cues of the recipes created and added to the system’s repertoire.
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Scanware Electronic Showcases New Vision Inspection System
The continuous sterilizer is an inline solution meant to ensure better quality with its capacity to sterilize over 800 pouches per minute, or half a ton of product every five minutes.
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Continuous Sterilizer Runs Wide Range of Primary Packaging
World Bank Predicts 70% Increase in Global Waste Through 2050
Sponsor Content
World Bank Predicts 70% Increase in Global Waste Through 2050
Top Stories
Collamat Linerfree labeler
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Linerless Print & Apply Labelers Reduce Waste, Downtime
Collamat’s Linerfree thermal print-and-apply printers accommodate linerless labels and can customize label lengths with label cutting on-the-fly.
BW Packaging Goldco Fortis bulk depalletizer
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Bulk Depalletizer Improves Operator Ergonomics, Safety
Many dairy producers say they outsource several technical aspects of their business.
Operational Excellence
Outsourcing Popular Among Dairy Producers
Cecilia Coates Pro Headshot
Sustainability
Colgate-Palmolive’s Sustainability Plan Spans Packaging Lifecycle
World Bank Predicts 70% Increase in Global Waste Through 2050
Sponsor Content
World Bank Predicts 70% Increase in Global Waste Through 2050
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Videojet Cij Printers
Continuous Inkjet Printers
Videojet Technologies introduces the Videojet 1880 +, 1880 UHS, and 1880 HR CIJ printers designed for high-speed performance and advanced digital connectivity while printing codes, dates, and other variable data on products and packaging
Glass Bottles for Spirits
Tabletop Digital Printing System
More Products
In Print
Packaging World September 2023
September 2023
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
Packaging World August 2023
August 2023
Packaging World Women in Packaging 2023
Women in Packaging 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »