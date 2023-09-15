Aseptic Beverage Tools for Aluminum Cans and Additive Drinks

GEA showcases its UniBloc Flex system and multi-option dosing pistons for high-volume, hygienic beverage manufacturing at PACK EXPO Las Vegas.

Sep 15, 2023
GEA UniBloc Aluminum Aseptic Bottling
Michael Costa

GEA highlighted two new beverage tools for manufacturers at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, with a focus on aseptic aluminum bottling and dosing for drinks with additives, like bubble tea.

GEA’s UniBloc Flex system offers a sustainable, aseptic filling solution for sensitive beverages in aluminum bottles and cans with closures. The UniBloc Flex system is available in a fully featured version, and a more simplified machine, so a manufacturer can choose the option that best fits their operation and beverage production goals.

Bubble Tea Pistons GEAMichael CostaGEA also introduced its dosing pistons for additive drinks, like bubble tea with tapioca particles. The pistons can add fiber, pulp, fruit, and more up to 10 x 10 x 10 mm in size, and adds pieces ahead of liquid during production. The pistons feature a hygienic seal to prevent product leakage, and fully automatic cleaning.

 

Related Stories
Pac Machinery
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
E-commerce Baggers Run Both Poly and Paper
Boox bag
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Reusable Bags, Boxes Offer Simplicity for Circular B2C
Pester Stretch Bundler
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Sleek Robotic Stretch Bundler Speeds Up Bottle Wrapping
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Top Stories
Tyson Foods sustainable packgaging
Flexible Packaging
Tyson Launches Recycle-Ready Pack for Egg Products
This ‘first-to-market’ package for Jimmy Dean egg bites and frittatas uses a mono-material flexible film construction that is store drop-off recyclable.
Conical Hopper Urschel Affinity Dicer
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
New Precutter Saves Labor and Time for Meat Processing
Pac Machinery
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
E-commerce Baggers Run Both Poly and Paper
Boox bag
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Reusable Bags, Boxes Offer Simplicity for Circular B2C
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Tesa Paper Based Tear Tape
Paper-based Tear Tape
tesa 51344 tear tape is a paper-based option for shipping boxes and envelopes that can be disposed of along with the paperboard material.
High-Barrier Laminated Paper Packaging
Packaging Solutions
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
Packaging World August 2023
August 2023
Packaging World Women in Packaging 2023
Women in Packaging 2023
Packaging World July 2023
July 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »