Aseptic Beverage Tools for Aluminum Cans and Additive Drinks

GEA highlighted two new beverage tools for manufacturers at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, with a focus on aseptic aluminum bottling and dosing for drinks with additives, like bubble tea.

GEA’s UniBloc Flex system offers a sustainable, aseptic filling solution for sensitive beverages in aluminum bottles and cans with closures. The UniBloc Flex system is available in a fully featured version, and a more simplified machine, so a manufacturer can choose the option that best fits their operation and beverage production goals.