ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY
ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY. Content is available on-demand through November 30th.
LEARN MORE

Codi Manufacturing Debuts Semi-Automatic Carton Machine

The Codi Cartonizer uses a small footprint and is ideal for startup and scaling-up beverage companies.

Michael Costa
Cartonizer Codi Manufacturing
Michael Costa

New at PACK EXPO International is Codi Manufacturing's semi-automatic Codi Cartonizer. The machine is ideal for startup and smaller beverage companies (beer, seltzers, cannabis beverages, soft drinks, and more) where operators load prefilled cartons onto the machine, and the carton is indexed through the onboard glue system to the press plate.

The Cartonizer can run all standard beverage can packs--4, 6, and 12 on the regular machine, and 24 on a larger Cartonizer--and can load variety packs offline without using inline production equipment.

The Cartonizer features a dual-nozzle programmable glue system that places adhesive on leading vertical edge, lower flap, and trailing vertical edge in a continuous stitch pattern. The machine can be expanded with infeed servo controlled conveying or a fully automated machine, coming in Q1 of 2023. 

They conveying option (currently in production) allows two or more operators to work on opposite sides of the conveyor feeding into the machine, and can be extended to fit customer needs. 

Companies in this article
Codi Manufacturing
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 11 02 At 10 49 04 Am
PEI 2022
STANDCAP Now Offers a Curbside Recyclable Format
Screen Shot 2022 10 31 At 5 21 51 Pm
PEI 2022
Printer-Case Coder With Quick Disconnect Coupler Debuts at PEI
Screen Shot 2022 10 31 At 5 20 20 Pm
PEI 2022
Trim Press Handling Automation Enters Thermoforming Industry
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Top Stories
Coesia
PEI 2022
Full Color Inline Digital Printing of Flexible Narrow Web
Coesia´s new printer capitalizes on advantages of on-demand printing and customization of narrow web materials.
The M/50 solid state switch, pictured here as installed on a Norgren P-series NFPA Pneumatic Cylinder, is one example of an IO-Link enabled device that can be used with an actuator to monitor local temperature and provide operation cycle counts.
PEI 2022
IO-Link Enabled Pneumatic Products
Ubs
PEI 2022
UBS Showcases High-Resolution Grayscale Inkjet Printer
Using a smartphone or tablet connected via Bluetooth, users can control speed, volume, splash reduction, pre-charge, and deposit pressure profiling.
PEI 2022
Pneumatic Depositors Provide Digital Precision
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Test Your Smarts
Take Packaging World's sustainability quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Smarts
The top conveying tips
Read best practices to ensure efficient product handling.
Download Today
The top conveying tips
Products
Skin Bottle 1920 X1080 2
Sustainable PET Bottle
Sidel’s 1SKIN™ label-less sustainable 1 L PET bottle can enter a recycling stream with no need to separate additional raw materials such as ink, glue, labels or sleeves.
Human Machine Interface
Fiber-based Foam
More Products
In Print
Packaging World October 2022
October 2022
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2022
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2022
Packaging World September 2022
September 2022
Packaging World August 2022
August 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
2022 Pw Conveying Rotated Hero
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
View more »