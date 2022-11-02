Codi Manufacturing Debuts Semi-Automatic Carton Machine

New at PACK EXPO International is Codi Manufacturing's semi-automatic Codi Cartonizer. The machine is ideal for startup and smaller beverage companies (beer, seltzers, cannabis beverages, soft drinks, and more) where operators load prefilled cartons onto the machine, and the carton is indexed through the onboard glue system to the press plate.

The Cartonizer can run all standard beverage can packs--4, 6, and 12 on the regular machine, and 24 on a larger Cartonizer--and can load variety packs offline without using inline production equipment.

The Cartonizer features a dual-nozzle programmable glue system that places adhesive on leading vertical edge, lower flap, and trailing vertical edge in a continuous stitch pattern. The machine can be expanded with infeed servo controlled conveying or a fully automated machine, coming in Q1 of 2023.

They conveying option (currently in production) allows two or more operators to work on opposite sides of the conveyor feeding into the machine, and can be extended to fit customer needs.