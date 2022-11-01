A polyethylene (PE)-based polyolefin film, Clysar's LE Gold Films are an ideal fit for many markets. But center of the bullseye and demonstrated at PACK EXPO International was an application for furnace filter packages. Furnace filters are so delicate that most non-PVC films would end up bending the filter pack while shrinking in the heat tunnel. But as furnace filter producers seek to eliminate PVC from their lineup for health and sustainability reasons, they still need to maintain a thin, light film that requires only low heat to shrink. The LE Gold Films stand out for this application, as well as calendars, school paper and other product ranges with similar qualities.

"Traditionally, furnace filters have tended to use PVC," says Clysar's Vicki Larson, president. "And the reason why they're in PVC, is because PVC uses a single bubble. It's more of a cast technology. So they can control how much the film shrinks in the machine direction, and in the transverse direction. That's why PVC has been so prominent in the furnace filter industry, because nobody wants this to bend on the shelf.

"But our Clysar technology uses a double bubble. We blow a tube, and then we blow a big bubble. You get equal shrink in both the machine direction and the transverse direction," she continues. "We've been able to develop a film through process and formulation (chemistry rules and technology rocks, right?) That allows us to do this in a true polyolefin. Any other polyolefin would bend this [package, a furnace filter in a primary paperboard carton]. Ours doesn't."

Clysar's LE Gold Films are very thin, lightweight, 40-gauge material. In the PACK EXPO International furnace filter demonstration, the film makes up only 0.5% of the total package.

"From a film standpoint, we've also been able to make it in a way that is approved for store drop-off [recycling]. So we have three approval items already for this product, launching it so that they're commercially in stores today [Oct. 23, 2022]."

According to the company's website, other good applications for LE Gold Films include:

School and office papers

Magazines and booklets

Calendars

Flexible craft and hobby items

Bundled print materials

Stationery and greeting cards

Coffee filters

Disposable paper products

Soft vinyl and plastic products

Candy and confections

Also according to the website, LE Gold Films solves issues including:

Minimum shrink force protects even the most thin or delicate products without curling or distortion

Very high shrink performance at low temperatures achieves tightly wrapped, great-looking, uniformly sized packages

Excellent cleanup, with no dog-ears

Superior clarity and gloss for sparkling product appeal

Easy to use on all shrink wrap equipment, even equipment running PVC film

Eliminates major fine tuning of equipment for difficult-to-wrap applications

Finally, from a sustainability perspective, these films can:

Excellent choice to replace PVC shrink films

Eliminates chipboard in many print-bundling applications

High strength-to-weight ratio may allow downgauging

Low seal temps reduce energy use

Minimizes rejects, waste materials and related disposal







