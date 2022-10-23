Constantia Flexibles’ EcoLam mono PE laminates are thinner and more heat resistant and are said to offer a wider sealing window than other products in the sector.

From Constantia Flexibles is a line of mono-material film solutions, the Ecolutions family of recyclable packaging, which includes the EcoLam, EcoVer, EcoPaper, and EcoAlu product lines.

Says Pim Vervaat, chief executive officer of Constantia Flexibles, “Multimaterial packaging, in particular, causes major challenges for the industry, as it is difficult to recycle. Therefore, we are focusing on safe and equally high-performing mono-material solutions to meet the circular economy and to promote a more sustainable tomorrow.”

Shown at its booth at PACK EXPO International, Constantia Flexibles’ EcoLam mono PE laminates are thinner and more heat resistant and are said to offer a wider sealing window than other products in the sector. Another feature of the film is its barrier characteristics, which can be adapted to the content. For example, Constantia says, EcoLam offers a water vapor barrier, EcoLamPlus has an additional barrier against oxygen, aromas, and mineral oils, and EcoLamHighPlus provides aluminum-like barrier properties.

The recyclable EcoPaper family includes a range of individual paper solutions. Among them is EcoPaperPlus, which is recommended for applications that require a medium barrier against aromas and grease, such as confectionery, snacks, and household and personal care products.

EcoVer mono polypropylene solutions are available in various barrier levels and can be used for various packaging applications. According to Constantia Flexibles, EcoVer’s high thermal resistance offers new possibilities. “The packaging solution features an improved outer layer in combination with a sealing layer that starts to seal already at low temperatures to allow a wider sealing window,” it says.

With 50% less thickness than standard coatings, the EcoPeelCover from the company’s EcoAlu product line provides a more sustainable sealing solution for PP and paper cups. The EcoPeelCover does not use solvent, is printed via UV flexo, features a high resistance, and offers a sealing temperature range of 200°C to 280°C.

The EcoPressoLid capsule lid from Constantia Flexibles is compostable and bio-based, and is suitable for sealing the top and bottom of compostable coffee capsules. The EN13432-certified material was awarded OK Compost Industrial by TÜV Austria in 2022 and features a high oxygen barrier and excellent performance during the brewing process, which the company notes are two essential properties for high-quality, sustainable capsules.

Together with the Dutch film manufacturer Plasthill B.V., Constantia Flexibles has developed its latest innovation, the CompresSeal technology. It is based on a new micro-embossing technology that enables the basis weight of polyolefin sealing films to be reduced by up to 30% without any change in packaging thickness.

Shares Vervaat, “We are most proud of our EcoPressoLid and CompresSeal innovations. They perfectly reflect how crucial investments in research and development are to make the packaging industry more sustainable.”