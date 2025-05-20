Community Poll: Job Board

Share your thoughts on the value of a Packaging World job board.

May 20, 2025
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Recommended
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
AMRs For Use On The Packaging Floor
Recommended
AMRs For Use On The Packaging Floor
Related Stories
Through the Line: Packaging and Processing
Workforce
Through the Line Podcast: Workforce Annual Outlook Report
Roxana Rossette, Gm Serac Mid Am
Workforce
Serac Inc. appoints Roxana Rossette as New GM of Serac MidAm
Nick Szczechowski
Workforce
BluePrint Automation Hires Nick Szczechowski as North Central Regional Sales Manager
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
Sponsor Content
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
Machinery Basics
View More »
Pt 25 4 Wrapping Equpiment Thumbnail
Flow wrapping
Learn About 4 Different Types of Wrapping Machines for Your Product
Labeling Equipment Package This
Labeling
Learn About 10 Different Types of Labeling Machines for Your Product
Maxresdefault 681514d36ad34
Bagging & Pouching
How Do Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work?
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Conveying & accumulation
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
View More »
Top Stories
Through the Line: Packaging and Processing Podcast
Robotics
Through the Line Podcast: RAIN Spring Water Supercharges Packaging via Automation, Cobot Palletization
How can packaging line operations move more efficiently? For RAIN Pure Mountain Spring, cobot palletization, alongside other automation improvements speeds up packaging line operations while allowing for labor reallocation.
A timing screw squares Olly containers over the date coder before releasing them down the conveyor 8.25 inches apart.
Coding & Marking
Metering System Solves Date Coding Woes for Olly Containers
Maryland has officially joined a growing cohort of states with extended producer responsibility (EPR) laws for packaging. Image courtesy of Getty Images.
Sustainability
Maryland Passes Packaging EPR Law; Industry Groups Weigh In
The lids stretch between 33% and 60% of their resting size without tearing and return to their original shape after use.
Reusable/Returnable
Stasher's Silicone Stretch Lids, Tetra Pak Develops Reusable Trasport Crates, and Activist Skincare Utilizes Pouch Refills
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Sponsor Content
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Looking for engineering services? Our curated list features 100+ companies specializing in civil, process, structural, and electrical engineering. Many also offer construction, design, and architecture services. Download to access company names, markets served, key services, contact information, and more!
Download Now
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Pharmaceutical Innovations Report
Discover the latest breakthrough packaging technologies shaping the pharmaceutical sector. This report dives into cutting-edge innovations, from smart containers that enhance patient safety to eco-friendly materials poised to transform the industry’s sustainability practices. All from PACK EXPO. Learn how forward-thinking strategies are driving efficiency and redefining what’s possible in pharma packaging.
Learn More
Pharmaceutical Innovations Report
Products
Grid Film Sample
Webbed Shrink Film for Tray Wrapping
Film Source Packaging's Webbed Shrink Film features a mesh-reinforced structure that offers high strength while reducing material usage by up to 50% for enhanced sustainability.
Duravant Presents Advanced Food Processing and Packaging Equipment at EXPO PACK Guadalajara
Compliance Data Management Software
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Craft Brew 2025
Craft Brew 2025
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2025
Mar/Apr 2025
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2025
Jan/Feb 2025
Packaging World PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
816 Pmg Ecommerce
E-commerce/D2C packaging
E-commerce Innovations Report
815 Pmg Digital
Digital Transformation
Digital Transformation Innovations Report
814 Pmg Sustainable Packaging
Sustainable Packaging
Sustainable Packaging Innovations Report
Pw End Of The Line Ebook Hero Shot Full
Robotics
Optimize your packaging line with the right palletizing technology
View More »