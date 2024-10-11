Packaging Machinery Market Likely to See Slowest Growth Since 2020

The saying “good things come to those who wait” rings true in a packaging machinery market forecast shared in PMMI Business Intelligence’s “2024 State of the Industry” report.

A post-pandemic return to normalcy

The market is expected to bottom out in growth in 2024, reaching a low of 2.5% growth. That’s the lowest the market has fallen since the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Fortunately, unlike many other machinery markets, this market bottom still results in growth. The 2.5% mark is significantly higher than the forecast for the broader machinery market, which is expected to contract by low single digits in the same period.