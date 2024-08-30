Packaging World magazine remembers Lloyd Ferguson, who passed away this week.

Lloyd, along with Joe Angel (former president of PMMI Media Group and now with PMMI) and Chuck Winnicky (deceased) co-founded Summit Media Group in the summer of 1993 and assembled a small, but passionate, crew of publishing professionals—editors, sales, art and production experts — to launch Packaging World in January 1994. In short order it became the leading packaging magazine in the world.

An astute businessperson, Lloyd’s success was anchored by his wife of 57 years, Martha -- his biggest champion -- along with his compassion and care for the people with whom he worked. He had that gift of motivating and lifting people to be the best they could be. In 1978 he and two other publishing executives from Penton Publishing, Bill D’Alexander and Jack Daniels, bought a then struggling publication, Packaging Digest, and formed Delta Communications.

Leaning on his many years as a successful publishing sales executive, he and his partners grew Delta until selling it in 1986. Lloyd retired from publishing in 1989, only to be brought back to the world of B2B media in 1993. That’s when he, Joe Angel, and Chuck Winnicky saw, as Lloyd put it, “not just a window, but a garage door” of opportunity for a new company, Summit Media Group, and a new media brand, Packaging World, which launched in January 1994. It was critical that the new publication have editorial credibility, so they recruited two of the best packaging editors in Pat Reynolds and Arnie Orloski (deceased).

Also joining this small band was an experienced media salesperson, Jim Chrzan (retired), who also took a leap of faith. Rounding out the crew was fresh-out-of-college Wendy Sawtell (current director of business development with PMMI Media Group). The personal and professional relationships PW developed with countless subscribers and advertisers were critical to PW’s early success. Add to this some incredible marketing savvy from Sue DaMario and it was truly a dream team.

Says Joe Angel, “Lloyd hired me in 1984 to sell advertising, and he taught me not only about the packaging function and media, but more importantly how to treat people the right way, no matter who they are. From early on until we co-founded Summit, he instilled in me basics about doing the right thing, and he constantly reminded me that strong customer experience started with your own people. He was not only a great leader and mentor, but over the years he was like a brother to me and someone I’ll cherish forever. And, along with his wife Martha, I’ll always remember how proud he was of his induction to the Packaging and Processing Hall of Fame in September 2001, the highest distinction bestowed upon packaging professionals by their peers…I will miss him dearly.”

Lloyd retired in 2013 and passed the reigns to Joe Angel. Summit Media Group was then acquired in 2014 by PMMI to become PMMI Media Group.

Former colleagues of Lloyd share their thoughts:

• Dave Newcorn, currently the president of PMMI Media Group who joined the Packaging World crew shortly after it was launched:

“Lloyd was the last of the old-school publishers, rising through the sales ranks and always ready with a perfectly timed joke, often laced with just enough indecorum to get a laugh. He was comfortable in his skin, breaking into song with his magnificent baritone without putting on airs.

Beneath the humor lay a formidable intellect; he was always a step ahead, able to game out scenarios with ease. Despite joking about avoiding the bleeding edge of technology, he bet the company on digital—and on me personally—even when profitability was uncertain. Lloyd was a father figure to many of us, and his unwavering faith in his team was the foundation upon which PMMI Media Group was built. His legacy lives on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.”

• Pat Reynolds, one of PW’s founding editors:

“From introducing me to countless invaluable resources who helped me develop great content to helping our son with a letter of recommendation for college admission to telling some of the best jokes in the world, Lloyd was one of the finest people I’ve ever encountered. As much as anything else he reinforced the very idea that packaging mattered, that it mattered very much. Which made me want to cover it with every ounce of energy I could muster. My family and I will never forget all that he has done for us.”

• Sue Damario, now retired and Summit’s founding director of marketing:

“Lloyd possessed all the best qualities you can find in a human: generosity, intelligence, compassion, curiosity, and the ability to tell even a bad joke well. Add my name to the long list of people whose lives were made better because of Lloyd Ferguson.”

• Wendy Sawtell, currently director of business development for PMG:

“Lloyd wasn’t just a boss; he was a mentor who took the time to teach me the business during our drives to the office every day. Lloyd’s storytelling made even the longest commutes fly by. He hired me fresh out of college, and through his wisdom, patience, and passion for what he did, he shaped my career and life in ways I will always be grateful for. His legacy lives on in all the lessons he imparted to me.”

• Claudia Smith, PMG’s current events operations manager and one of Summit’s first employees:

“Lloyd was like a father to me. I’ve known him my whole life, starting my career working for him at Labeland before he founded Summit Media Group. He loved bringing people together with his unforgettable stories and jokes, filling every room with laughter and warmth. His generosity was boundless, always putting others first and ensuring everyone felt valued. He was the heart and soul of the office, and his presence will be deeply missed, but his legacy of kindness, humor, and wisdom will live on in all of us.”

• Jim Chrzan, one of PW’s original sales managers:

“Everyone was drawn to Lloyd. He had such charisma, such wisdom, and such a command of the English language. You wanted to be in his orbit.”

All of us owe a tremendous debt to Lloyd Ferguson, and we thank him for all he did for our personal and professional development and our families. Rest in peace, Lloyd. You will forever be with us. PW