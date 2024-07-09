Driven by transparency, innovation, and collaboration, Bardstown Bourbon Co. waited six years before releasing its 100% estate-distilled line, the Origin Series, which according to Brand Manager Brandon Smith, was “highly anticipated by whiskey enthusiasts and produced by one of the best teams in the industry.”

To mark the launch of the six-year-aged line, the Bardstown, Ky.-based distiller worked with IPL Packaging to design a premium, limited-edition secondary package that elegantly reflects Bardstown’s brand values while maximizing the permanence of the packaging materials.

One issue plaguing the bourbon industry is a lack of transparency by brands on where their spirits are distilled. Bardstown Bourbon is a “pioneer of transparency in the category,” says Smith, adding that “there are no secrets, myths, or fabricated stories.”

“Each product proudly showcases the age, the mashbill [the recipe of grains used to produce the whiskey], and origin of each whiskey in the bottle, allowing consumers to dive deeper into the education and truly discover what they love about each product,” he says.

Bardstown’s requirements for the limited-edition pack were that it be able to securely house the three offerings in the Origin Series—Bourbon, Wheated Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon, and Doubled Barreled Rye—while offering visibility to each bottle.

Explains IPL Head of Design & Innovation LB Odendaal, “Each pack was intended as a collectible, limited offer that they would be gifting to investors, and they wanted each one to be uniquely identifiable.” The package would also include a certificate of authenticity from Bardstown’s CEO, Mark Erwin.





The resulting package from IPL and Bardstown featured a cabinet-like design with a large viewing window and a sturdy handle. Shares Odendaal, the design was inspired by the modern furniture and contemporary architecture used by Bardstown for its distillery.

Says Smith, “The design of these cases was sleek and modern, and even had a glass panel to lean into our brand ethos of transparency. With one of the most beautiful distilleries in the country, we wanted to capture some of those elements in this uniquely designed presentation.”

Also guided by Bardstown’s brand aesthetics was the selection of packaging materials, which included oak, rose-gold electroplated aluminum, natural fiber lining, and tempered glass.

Although not specifically directed to by Bardstown, IPL also created the package to minimize its environmental impact by maximizing its lifespan—a strategy that’s consistent with IPL’s approach to embedding sustainability in all projects.

“We approached this design with longevity and a second life in mind, by staying true to the materials used, making sure all are recyclable, and that the pack when recycled can be disassembled for single-stream recycling,” says Odendaal.

The final package was given to 100 Bardstown investors and is described by Smith as “an exceptional product.”

“Everyone absolutely loved these commemorative gifts, and the reception was entirely positive,” says Smith. “Truly a special keepsake for all those involved in the creation of these magical whiskies, marking the beginning of one of the most notable stories in contemporary distilling. PW