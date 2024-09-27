Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
Discover new packaging and processing solutions from 2,500+ exhibitors, all under one roof at PACK EXPO International, Nov. 3 – 6 in Chicago.

How to Prepare for AI Implementation

From early conversations with AI companies to understanding the scope of solutions, following these steps can streamline AI implementation.

Casey Flanagan
Sep 27, 2024
It helps AI implementation for things like predictive maintenance to collect and store relevant data before introducing the technology.
It helps AI implementation for things like predictive maintenance to collect and store relevant data before introducing the technology.
PMMI Business Intelligence: 2024 The AI Advantage in Equipment: Boosting Performance and Bridging Skills Gaps

When entering the wild west of AI technologies in packaging and processing, it’s important to put the right foot forward.

That’s why PMMI Business Intelligence researchers asked AI solutions experts to offer advice for companies looking to begin AI implementation, or utilize an AI tool within operations, in the 2024 report, “The AI Advantage in Equipment: Boosting Performance and Bridging Skills Gaps.” 

Have a clear plan in mind of what you want to achieve

There’s a wide variety of processes AI can help improve within a company. Thus, experts say it is important to have a clear definition of the problem they are trying to solve and a specific goal in mind, before starting integration.

Whether this is improving throughput, increasing productivity, enhancing machine performance, improving worker safety, reducing machine downtime, or optimizing training outcomes, it is vital to keep a plan in mind to ensure the project has a clear end goal. This helps both with understanding what data should be collected, and how to configure the AI model to best achieve the goal. This advice is most important for digital twin simulations and predictive maintenance.

Collect and store relevant data

To get a head start with integrating AI, experts recommend collecting and storing relevant data. This is important if machine health data is being collected for predictive maintenance, or worker performance metrics are being collected for connected worker platforms. 

AI solutions companies often need to spend the first part of a project helping customers to organize their data, and ensuring relevant data is being collected and input into the model.

Speak with an AI company early

Whether simply purchasing a software license or forming a partnership with companies offering AI solutions, it is important to start these conversations early. This allows projects to “hit the ground running,” rather than wasting time collecting unnecessary data.

Start with small and achievable projects

Artificial intelligence is a powerful tool that, in the right situation, can provide significant improvements to both individual processes and entire organizations.

AI software requires buy-in from all major stakeholders, so the current advice is to initially target key areas where return on investment (ROI) can be proven to reduce any skepticism around the technology.

Don’t assume it’s a fix-all solution

Following on from the point above, artificial intelligence is one of the tools companies can utilize to solve problems, and therefore should be treated as such.

Targeting specific issues or KPIs, and then examining AI solutions as one possible option, will likely lead to much better results than an attempt to utilize AI for the sake of it.

SOURCE: PMMI Business Intelligence: 2024 The AI Advantage in Equipment: Boosting Performance and Bridging Skills Gaps

For more insights from PMMI’s Business Intelligence team, find reports, including “2024 Trends in Remote Services and Monitoring” and “2023 Packaging and Automation in the Warehouses of the Future” at pmmi.org/business-intelligence.

Download the FREE report below.

Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Recommended
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
AMRs For Use On The Packaging Floor
Recommended
AMRs For Use On The Packaging Floor
Related Stories
Avery Dennison showcased its RFID technology on products including apparel, household products, and more at Labelexpo Americas 2024.
Digital Transformation
Guiding Brands Through Walmart’s RFID Mandates
Some CPG stakeholders are hesitant to adopt AI technologies due to concerns including employee pushback and data security.
Digital Transformation
The Factors Slowing AI Adoption in Packaging and Processing
Argus
Digital Transformation
Argus Launches Indexes to Increase U.S. Polyethylene Market Transparency
Liquid Mixing Systems: Improve Process Efficiency & Performance
Sponsor Content
Liquid Mixing Systems: Improve Process Efficiency & Performance
Machinery Basics
View more »
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
Liquid Filling in Focus: A Roundup of Common Filling Machines Used in Packaging
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Home
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/Inserting/Unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
View more »
Top Stories
The final set of Morrison timing screws is a stacked screw system that guides stacks of cups forward with just the right spacing so that the Tripack shrink sleever can drop sleeves over paired stacks.
Multipacking
Timing Screws are Key to Blue Bell's Ice Cream Multipacking
From mass conveying to single-filing to stacking to a short ride down an elevator and finally to controlled indexing of six-high stacks into a sleever, this system is a wrap for Blue Bell.
It helps AI implementation for things like predictive maintenance to collect and store relevant data before introducing the technology.
Digital Transformation
How to Prepare for AI Implementation
California's lawsuit alleges that ExxonMobil misled the public about plastic recycling.
Sustainable Packaging
ExxonMobil Sued by California over Recycling Claims
Nescafé's new paper-based coffee mix packaging is part of Nestlé's larger effort to reduce the use of virgin plastic by a third compared to 2018.
Recycling
Nescafé, Aldi, and Coles Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations
uni ITB: Built to Endure, Engineered for Reliability
Sponsor Content
uni ITB: Built to Endure, Engineered for Reliability
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
PACK EXPO International is where you can discuss real-world problems with experts and land on innovative ideas. Discover every new packaging and processing trend, see machinery in action and learn sustainable solutions from experts.
Read More
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Read how to extend the life of your case packing equipment and best practices for efficient shrink bundling operation. Plus, learn the differences between wraparound &amp; regular slotted containers.
Read More
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Products
Dynamic Walkway Gripper By Multi Conveyor Digital
Dynamic Walkway Gripper
Multi-Conveyor's new Dynamic Walkway Gripper optimizes traffic access below the production line without downtime.
At PACK EXPO 2024, Rennco Launches the EZ20 Vertical Bagger, a Cost-Effective Bagging Solution
Soft Starters for Motors up to 75Hp / 55kW
More Products
In Print
Packaging World September 2024
September 2024
Packaging World Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
Packaging World July/Aug 2024
July/Aug 2024
Packaging World May/Jun 2024
May/Jun 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Multi Packing E Book Hero Shot Full
Multipacking
Multipacking and Case Packing E-book
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Home
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Rpt Mar2024
Digital Transformation
Special Report: How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve CPG Manufacturing Operations
Upd Cartoning Cover
Cartoning
Cartoning E-book
View more »