Five AI Solutions Currently Helping Packaging and Processing

PMMI White Paper highlights AI applications expected to have the most significant impact within the packaging and processing industry.

Sean Riley
Sep 5, 2024
AI solutions have much better accuracy rates compared with traditional rule-based vision inspection.
AI solutions have much better accuracy rates compared with traditional rule-based vision inspection.
PMMI Business Intelligence: 2024 The AI Advantage in Equipment: Boosting Performance and Bridging Skills Gaps

While many AI-enhanced products are on the market, PMMI Business Intelligence’s 2024 report, “The AI Advantage in Equipment: Boosting Performance and Bridging Skills Gaps” highlights five that are or will have the most significant impact on packaging and processing operations.

AI assistants

A relatively new tool developed by multiple automation vendors and solutions providers, AI assistants are large language models (LLMs) that can assist individuals in performing a wide variety of functions. They employ the same concept used by ChatGPT but have been trained on data specific to the industry so they can provide more useful and reliable outputs. Some of the most common uses include coding, admin, customer service, machine manual creation and brainstorming. 

Machine vision systems

Integrating AI software within vision systems has improved existing applications and aided new ones, such as pick-and-place operations and palletizing. The additional complexity of pick-and-place benefits from an AI solution if the products are inconsistent and require additional decision-making by the system. AI solutions have much better accuracy rates compared with traditional rule-based vision inspection.

Predictive maintenance

AI models can be trained using manuals, maintenance practices, and customer feedback in response to system alerts. The software can provide users with possible explanations for the reasons behind the alert. Additionally, users can ask questions about recent maintenance or similar historic alerts and receive solutions from the manual or past experiences.

Digital twins

A digital twin is a virtual representation of a physical process, machine, or plant designed to reflect its real-world counterpart. These simulations are key for optimizing plant/warehouse layout for end users (CPGs) and machine design for OEMs.

 

Connected worker platforms

Connected worker platforms generally feature a cloud-based management system that operations management or production supervisors use to create, assign, manage, and monitor tasks. These systems are currently used by some of the largest end users (CPGs) in the US and are often integrated with an AI assistant. It monitors workers’ performances by collecting data, such as speed of task completion and linking metrics. This can determine whether a quality issue is related to a particular process in the plant.

 

SOURCE: PMMI Business Intelligence: 2024 The AI Advantage in Equipment: Boosting Performance and Bridging Skills Gaps 

