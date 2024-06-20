Success Stories of Implementing AI Technology in Packaging

CPGs and OEMs are finding successful AI applications across the packaging line and in various business operations.

Both CPGs and their machine suppliers are experimenting with artificial intelligence (AI) technology in packaging, and some are finding unique applications to enhance business operations.

That’s according to PMMI Business Intelligence’s 2024 report, “Transforming Packaging and Processing Operations,” which shares insights from industry executives at the 2024 Top to Top Summit.

Respondents at the Summit shared first-hand success stories of implementing AI to improve operations, including:

Using AI three days before a temperature-sensitive product was processed to predict weather and environmental conditions, with processes adjusted based on the projections.

Using AI for job descriptions, PowerPoints, and other internal communications.

Camera training for quality defects in facilities.

Enhanced facility security. A respondent shared that an intelligent closed circuit TV security system detected someone who brought a firearm into a plant, alerted senior management, and called 911 simultaneously. The company was able to initiate a facility lockdown so that the person could be apprehended.

Analyzing and adjusting the ingredients in a product, generating annual savings of $4 million for the company.

Conducting a first-pass review of terms and conditions documents.

By exploring the possibilities of AI and how companies in the packaging and processing industry are using it, the session generated a real sense of the potential it offers both now and in the future.

When properly utilized, AI can help tackle interoperability and standardization challenges and offer substantial opportunities to enhance performance and reliability.

SOURCE: PMMI Business Intelligence: 2024 Transforming Packaging and Processing Operations

For more insights from PMMI’s Business Intelligence team, find reports, including “2024 Trends in Remote Services and Monitoring” and “2023 Packaging and Automation in the Warehouses of the Future” at pmmi.org/business-intelligence.

