Biom Refillable Cleaning Wipes Launch at Target, Hermés Refillable Glass Bottles for Personal Care Line, GAIA Refillable Skincare Amenity Range

See a few examples of refillable packaging innovations from Biom, Hermés, and GAIA Skincare from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Aug 12, 2024
The reusable and refillable market continues to display innovations across various categories. The range of formats is quite varied, including cartons, pouches, glass jars, and plastic containers, among other types. 

A new refillable cleaning wipes brand, Biom, has launched at Target as part of the U.S. retailer’s initiative to introduce more sustainable products. Biom’s reusable dispenser comes in neutral colors and the biodegradable wipes are available in refill packs for around $7. These wipes, made without polyester or polypropylene, offer a convenient, clutter-free alternative to traditional brands. Since its 2021 launch, Biom has raised $4.5 million and seen a 149% increase in sales from 2022 to 2023. Target’s inclusion of Biom in approximately 600 stores and online reflects the growing demand for sustainable consumer products. Target’s sustainability efforts, such as the Target Zero and Target Clean labels, aim to reduce virgin plastic use in packaging by 20% from 2020 levels, although recent data indicates an 8% increase so far. This initiative aligns with Target’s goals to explore reuse and refill alternatives. 

Hermés refillable Le Bain personal care line includes hair and body shower gels, hand and body cleansing gels, moisturizing body lotions, and body oils.Hermés refillable Le Bain personal care line includes hair and body shower gels, hand and body cleansing gels, moisturizing body lotions, and body oils.ThePackHubHermés Introduces Vibrant Refillable Glass Bottles for Luxury Personal Care Line 

French luxury house Hermès has introduced vibrant, refillable glass bottles for its Le Bain personal care collection, reflecting its commitment to sustainability. This initiative is part of Hermès’ broader effort to combine luxury with sustainability. The Le Bain line includes eight distinct scents, featuring fragrances from both the Hermès Colognes and Les Jardins collections. The product range offers hair and body shower gels, hand and body cleansing gels, moisturizing body lotions, and body oils. The glass bottles, available in bright shades like green, blue, and red, are designed as sophisticated decorative objects that add elegance to any space. The signature Hermès orange boxes feature color bands matching the bottles inside. These refillable bottles emphasize Hermès’ dedication to sustainability while maintaining its traditional luxury appeal. The Le Bain Hermès collection launched globally in selected Hermès stores in June 2024. 

GAIA Skincare chose an EU bottle manufacturer to reduce airfreight miles for its new refillable range.GAIA Skincare chose an EU bottle manufacturer to reduce airfreight miles for its new refillable range.ThePackHubGAIA Skincare Launches New Refillable Skincare Amenity Range 

GAIA Skincare, a female-founded spa and skincare brand from the U.K., has launched a new refillable amenity range with a focus on sustainability. Each product features the brand’s signature Awakening Blend, combining tangerine, grapefruit, and peppermint essential oils. The 400ml collection includes shampoo, conditioner, body wash, hand wash, and hand & body lotion. These new bottles are designed for durability and reuse, allowing spa and hotel partners, as well as consumers, to refill and extend the product’s lifespan. Sourced from an EU manufacturer to reduce airfreight miles, the bottles are hand-filled by GAIA’s team in South West England. High-durability labels in green have been selected to withstand frequent use in high-traffic areas like changing rooms. GAIA claim that its commitment to sustainability and customer experience is evident in this June 2024 launch. The products are available exclusively to GAIA Spa Partners and through the company’s website. 

