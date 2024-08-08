Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
Sustainable Solutions in Your Own Home

Aug 8, 2024
Craft Naturals' new canned hand soap can be poured into a refillable container or directly used with a pump dispenser.
Reusable/Returnable
Craft Naturals, Abel & Cole, and Everdrop Introduce Refillable and Reusable Packaging Innovations
Candor Food Chain Visual
Reusable/Returnable
Candor Expedite Unveils Pioneering Technology for the Food Industry
According to a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), the carton format had the lowest environmental footprint of all the options, which compared PCR, molded fiber, glass, aluminum, and paper cartons. Using cartons to refill more durable rPET bottles makes the whole system bathroom- and shower-worthy, since the cartons themselves deteriorate in wet environments.
Reusable/Returnable
Dr. Bronner’s Paperboard Cartons Refill rPET Bottles to Ace LCA
Machinery Basics
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Home
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/Inserting/Unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
Maxresdefault 668c23dbb6727
Emerging Brands
Coding & Marking Equipment: Why It’s So Important in Packaging
Top Stories
Diageo
Digital Transformation
Diageo’s Johnnie Walker Taps Generative AI for Mass Customization of Labels
A spirits-themed tourist destination in Edinburgh, Scotland, Johnnie Walker Princes Street is hosting Johnnie Walker x Scott Naismith. The company believes it to be the first-ever mash up of Scotch whisky, art, AI, and packaging.
Mexico's increase in packaged goods demand can be attributed to factors like increased consumer purchasing power, shifting consumer preferences, and the growth of e-commerce.
Packaging line integration
Mexico’s Packaged Food Demand Grows, Packaging Machinery Follows
Ameri Star Good Garnier
Package Design
Fiber-based L’Oreal Garnier Pack Earns Top AmeriStar Honors
Patty Andersen, Vice President of Human Resources & After Market Services and co-owner of Delkor.
Workforce
Patty Andersen, Vice President of Human Resources & After Market Services and co-owner of Delkor
Special Report: Track & Trace
Discover new tools to approach the supply chain that allow you to leverage your data, see real-time visibility, and forecast future sales. You’ll also learn about KH Hive, an in-house digital demand planning tool that Kraft Heinz created to help the company realize its goals, forecasting sales expectation down to the SKU level, location level, and daily level.
Special Report: Track & Trace
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
In this eBook, you’ll learn how to guard against the traps that CPGs sometimes inadvertently set for themselves when implementing robotics that lead to automation “brittleness.”
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
Epson1
High-Volume Color Label Printer
The Epson ColorWorks CW-C8000 is a fast, high-quality, on-demand color label printer that offers advanced connectivity and cloud printing for high-volume runs.
Automatic Robotic Bagging Equipment Lines
Tilting Machine for Mass Production of Polymer Cups and Coffee Capsules
Packaging World Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
Packaging World July/Aug 2024
July/Aug 2024
Packaging World May/Jun 2024
May/Jun 2024
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2024
Mar/Apr 2024
Pw Mono Material Barrier Puches Hero
Recycling
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Report 0724
Logistics/Supply Chain
Special Report: New Digital Tools to Build a Stronger Supply Chain
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
Pw Zero:fast Changeover Hero
Home
Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
