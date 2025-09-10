Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Futurist's Column: Looking Back to Look Forward on EPR and PPWR

Shaped by decades of evolving sustainability demands, the packaging industry now must move from a period of tepid response to decisive, collaborative action to build a circular future by 2035.

Todd Bukowski, Principal of PTIS
Sep 10, 2025
Todd Bukowski

The packaging industry stands at a pivotal moment, shaped by two decades of evolving sustainability demands. Extended producer responsibility (EPR) and the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) are no longer emerging concepts but powerful forces redefining global supply chains. As we stand in 2025, reflecting on past predictions and current realities offers critical insights into the path ahead. To shape a sustainable future by 2035, we must learn from history and act decisively.

In 2004, PTIS’s Future of Packaging program gathered industry leaders to project the state of packaging a decade later. Our forecast was clear: sustainability would disrupt the global industry. Early signals were evident—escalating pollution and litter challenges in BRIC countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China), where rapid urbanization strained waste management, and the expansion of EPR from Germany to places like Canada, holding producers accountable for packaging’s end-of-life. These weren't abstract theories, they were harbingers of a paradigm shift toward accountability and circularity.

Yet, the response was tepid. That inertia broke the following year when Walmart's then-CEO Lee Scott unveiled the retail giant's ambitious sustainability agenda. This declaration sent shockwaves through the sector. Suddenly, environmental stewardship wasn't optional; it was a competitive imperative. By the late 2000s, most major corporations had embedded sustainability into their core strategies with aggressive goals for packaging reduction.

Today, the landscape is markedly different. In North America, EPR is proliferating, with states like California, Colorado, and Oregon leading the charge by mandating producers to fund and manage packaging recycling. In Europe, the PPWR imposes stringent targets for recyclability, reuse, and waste reduction by 2030. Companies worldwide are setting aggressive environmental goals: 100% recyclable materials, net-zero emissions tied to their operations along with reuse or compostable packaging pilots.

