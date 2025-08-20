Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas this September
Experience a breakthrough in packaging & processing and transform your business with solutions from 2,300 suppliers spanning all industries.

Community Poll: Confidence in Global Sustainability Efforts

Learn how confident your peers are in global sustainability efforts after the Global Plastics Treaty Talks ended with no consensus.

Aug 20, 2025

 

Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Recommended
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Related Stories
John Hewitt, SVP, packaging and sustainability and state affairs for the Consumer Brands Assn. (CBA)
Recycling
Closing the Loop: Molecular Recycling's Role in Sustainable Packaging
Stora Enso
Recycling
Stora Enso’s Billion-euro Investment in Renewable Packaging
Through the Line: Packaging and Processing
Recycling
Through the Line Podcast: Sustainable Packaging Trends at Pack EXPO 2024
Stutz Packing: How a Co-Packer Rolled Out ERP — Without the Chaos
Sponsor Content
Stutz Packing: How a Co-Packer Rolled Out ERP — Without the Chaos
Machinery Basics
View More »
Vffs Bagging Equipment
Form/fill/seal - vertical
What Can You Package on a Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Machine?
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Cartoning
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
View More »
Top Stories
John Hewitt, SVP, packaging and sustainability and state affairs for the Consumer Brands Assn. (CBA)
Recycling
Closing the Loop: Molecular Recycling's Role in Sustainable Packaging
At the Packaging Recycling Summit, the Consumer Brands Association made the case for molecular recycling as a necessary partner to mechanical systems—especially for hard-to-recycle plastics that stand in the way of a truly circular economy.
Each pouch line features a dedicated Chart Industries nitrogen dosing unit with its own liquid nitrogen tank.
Contract packaging
Liquid Nitrogen Dosing for Single-serve Energy Gel Packs
INC Chair Ambassador Luis Vayas Valdivieso closed the Geneva session of INC-5.2 after nearly two weeks of negotiations ended without consensus on a global plastics treaty.
Sustainable Packaging
Global Plastics Treaty Talks End Without Consensus
(l. to r.) Jeffrey Fielkow, CEO of the Circular Action Alliance (CAA), and Matt Reynolds, editor, Packaging World magazine
Sustainable Packaging
From Registration to Reporting: EPR Gets Real
The Small CPG Brand’s Guide to Co-Manufacturing and Co-Packing
Sponsor Content
The Small CPG Brand’s Guide to Co-Manufacturing and Co-Packing
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
What's in store for CPGs in 2025 and beyond? <i>Packaging World</i> editors explore the survey responses from 118 brand owners, CPG, and FMCG <i>Packaging World</i> readers for its new Annual Outlook Report.
Download
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
Pharmaceutical Innovations Report
Discover the latest breakthrough packaging technologies shaping the pharmaceutical sector. This report dives into cutting-edge innovations, from smart containers that enhance patient safety to eco-friendly materials poised to transform the industry’s sustainability practices. All from PACK EXPO. Learn how forward-thinking strategies are driving efficiency and redefining what’s possible in pharma packaging.
Learn More
Pharmaceutical Innovations Report
Products
MGS MatriX SL™ 3‑in‑1 side‑load case packer.
MGS Unveils MatriX SL Side-load Case Packer with 3-in-1 case Capability at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Visit Booth W-1064 to see the MGS MatriX SL, a cost-effective case packer that handles multiple case formats and three case styles (RSC, wrap-around, and tray) on a single platform to save floor space and reduce costs.
Stretch and Shrink Hood Films
BW Packaging Announces 2025 Lineup for PACK EXPO Las Vegas
More Products
In Print
Packaging World September 2025
September 2025
Packaging World July/Aug 2025
July/Aug 2025
Packaging World May/Jun 2025
May/Jun 2025
Packaging World Craft Brew 2025
Craft Brew 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
1133 Pw Cartoning
Cartoning
Researched List: Fast Changeover Cartoning Equipment
Pmg Power Processing
Trends
Researched List: Powder Processing and Packaging Suppliers
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Filling Capping Ebook 2025
Filling, Capping & Closing
Master Filling & Capping Equipment Selection
Pw Mono Material Barrier Puches Hero
Recycling
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
View More »