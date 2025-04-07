Tip Top Bakeries' Recycled Content in Bread Bags, Boom Beauty Redesigns Packaging, and Edible Garden AG Incorporated's Curbside Recyclable Pots

See a few examples of recyclable packaging innovations from Tip Top Bakeries, Boom Beauty, and Edible Garden AG Incorporated from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

Apr 7, 2025
This initiative is expected to reduce virgin plastic use by 160 tons.
Image provided by ThePackHub.

These initiatives highlight the ongoing efforts to innovate within packaging and recycling, helping industries to reduce their environmental impact and move closer to a sustainable, circular economy.

Tip Top Bakeries Adds Recycled Content to Bread Bags 

Tip Top Bakeries has introduced bread bags containing 30% recycled content using the ISCC mass balance approach. The LDPE packaging, supplied by Amcor, launched in September 2024 and is available across Tip Top The One, Tip Top The One Gluten Free, and Tip Top 9 Grain loaves nationwide. This initiative is expected to reduce virgin plastic use by 160 tons by December 2025. This follows Tip Top’s 2020 transition to fully recycled and recyclable cardboard bread tags, eliminating 140 million single-use plastic tags annually. The ISCC-certified packaging underscores a commitment to sustainable packaging solutions while maintaining product quality. Amcor, the supplier, highlights the importance of collaboration in reducing virgin plastic dependency. The mass balance approach ensures that recycled materials are integrated efficiently, supporting the shift toward a circular economy. 

The redesigned packaging incorporates 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials.The redesigned packaging incorporates 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials.Image provided by ThePackHub.

