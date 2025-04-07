These initiatives highlight the ongoing efforts to innovate within packaging and recycling, helping industries to reduce their environmental impact and move closer to a sustainable, circular economy.
Tip Top Bakeries Adds Recycled Content to Bread Bags
Tip Top Bakeries has introduced bread bags containing 30% recycled content using the ISCC mass balance approach. The LDPE packaging, supplied by Amcor, launched in September 2024 and is available across Tip Top The One, Tip Top The One Gluten Free, and Tip Top 9 Grain loaves nationwide. This initiative is expected to reduce virgin plastic use by 160 tons by December 2025. This follows Tip Top’s 2020 transition to fully recycled and recyclable cardboard bread tags, eliminating 140 million single-use plastic tags annually. The ISCC-certified packaging underscores a commitment to sustainable packaging solutions while maintaining product quality. Amcor, the supplier, highlights the importance of collaboration in reducing virgin plastic dependency. The mass balance approach ensures that recycled materials are integrated efficiently, supporting the shift toward a circular economy.
Boom Beauty Packaging Integrates Recycled Materials
Boom Beauty, a US-based cosmetics company, has updated its Boomstick makeup collection with a reformulated composition and redesigned packaging that incorporates 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials. The Boomstick range, which has sold over one million units in the US, is specifically designed for mature skin and now features ingredients such as cocoa butter and sea buckthorn oil, which contribute to hydration and antioxidant protection. The updated formulation also includes sodium hyaluronate for moisture retention and emollients like octyldodecanol and caprylic/capric triglyceride for a smooth texture. This move aligns with a wider industry trend of incorporating recycled materials in personal care packaging to reduce plastic waste.
Edible Garden AG Incorporated Supports Sustainable Herb Packaging with Recycled Pots
Edible Garden AG Incorporated, a company based in the United States, launches a full-scale rollout of its curbside recyclable pots across its retail distribution network, following an initial launch at Walmart. These sustainable pots, designed for the company’s signature herbs, are compatible with most curbside recycling programs, aiming to reduce waste and environmental impact. Initially introduced as part of Walmart’s Project Gigaton, the packaging has contributed to lowering CO2 emissions, aligning with the company’s Zero-Waste Inspired mission within controlled environment agriculture (CEA). The pots complement Edible Garden’s broader offerings, which include organic produce grown in state-of-the-art greenhouses in New Jersey and Michigan, supported by patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. Available at over 5,000 stores nationwide, this initiative reflects a commitment to providing retailers and consumers with sustainable options without compromising product quality or freshness. The move strengthens the company’s position in sustainable packaging for the CEA sector, catering to the preferences of consumers.
