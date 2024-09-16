Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
Live at PRS Day One: EPR and Responsible Sourcing

The top insights shared from the right perspective on EPR to the untapped potential of thermoform for PCR.

Casey Flanagan
Sep 16, 2024
CPG stakeholders heard the latest recycling insights from industry experts in Anaheim, California, on Monday, for day one of the Packaging Recycling Summit, presented by Packaging World. Here's what they learned. 

Finding the right perspective on EPR

Effective EPR systems come down to the right perspective on what creates the greatest impact, according to Reid Lifset, research scholar at Yale University, who spoke at the Summit.

Reid Lifset PrsLifset spoke in a panel discussion on the basics of EPR, real-world examples, and developments in key U.S. states alongside Neil Menezes of General Mills Inc., Ajit Perera of Talco Plastics Inc., Phil Martinez of MCC Label, and Scott DeFife of the Glass Packaging Institute. He explained emissions reduction should be the primary goal to minimize environmental impact.

“We talk about increasing recycling and sometimes about increasing reuse, and we talk about avoiding landfilling, but looking at the science behind this, we know that the majority of the benefit of recycling and reuse comes not from avoiding landfilling, it comes from displacing primary production. When you use recycled content in lieu of primary content, typically less energy is used and that’s where the major benefit comes from. This focus on landfill diversion is something we say to the public because it’s easier to understand, but it doesn’t accurately represent what’s going on,” said Lifset. “What we want to do is reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and so we should be designing our systems to minimize emissions, not to minimize landfill. Those two things don’t always align.”

A shifting consumer focus on sustainability topics

Neilson PrsConsumers consider sustainable packaging a top attribute that makes a brand sustainable in their eyes, but the distinct topic of responsible sourcing is growing in importance, said Kasra Eskandari, associate director at NeilsonIQ, at the Summit.

Said Eskandari, “The perception of the consumer is evolving beyond just the reduction of plastic packaging. They want to look at the whole lifecycle of the product. Where is it sourced? How is it produced? How is it discarded?” 

Untapped PCR potential in thermoform

NapcorUse of PET bottles for post-consumer recycled (PCR) material has grown in recent years to become the majority use of that recycled and reclaimed packaging content, said Megan Moore, program director at the National Association for PET Container Resources (NAPCOR), at the Summit.

Moore discussed opportunities for improvement in thermoform circularity in a panel alongside Jeff Snyder of Rumpke and Zach Muscato of Plastic Ingenuity. She said recycled thermoform packaging, on the other hand, is a relatively untapped source of PCR content.

“We’re not tapping into that thermoform stream like we could and should. According to NAPCOR data, we have excess capacity for reclamation, but right now in the U.S., we do not have the material to feed it domestically," said Moore. "We have a lot of market drivers that are exporting our feedstock into Mexico for processing, and some feedstock is coming in from Asia for processing, so it is a dynamic market. But today, we could scale up PET reclamation by almost 30% if we had the supply. A big part of that is reclaiming the thermoform that are recyclable, whether that’s co-mingled or ideally in a separate thermoform bale.”

