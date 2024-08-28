Coca-Cola, Method, and Cabot Creamery Introduce Recyclable Packaging Innovations

Many companies are working toward 2025 targets to achieve 100% recyclable packaging. As the months of 2024 unfold, it will be interesting to observe how many companies revise their targets downward. Unilever and Colgate Palmolive have recently adjusted their goals, acknowledging just how challenging it is to meet the targets set a few years ago.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

ThePackHub Coca-Cola Introduces Reverse Vending Machines for Recycling at U.K. Theme Parks

Coca-Cola Great Britain, in collaboration with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Merlin Entertainments, is encouraging recycling at U.K. theme parks through reverse vending machines. This initiative offers guests the chance to win VIP experiences at various attractions by recycling their plastic bottles. The machines, easily recognizable by their vibrant new look, have been installed at several Merlin attractions, including Alton Towers, Legoland Windsor, and Thorpe Park. Guests can recycle their empty 500 ml bottles to enter the competition via a website printed on their receipt. The initiative, running throughout the summer season, aims to recycle the equivalent of every can and bottle produced by Coca-Cola. Merlin Entertainments, partnering with Coca-Cola for the third consecutive year, emphasizes the importance of reducing, returning, and recycling plastic waste. Prizes include VIP tours and experiences at top UK attractions, reinforcing the commitment to sustainability and rewarding guests for their participation.

ThePackHub Method Uses Recycled Coastal Plastic for Cleaning Product Bottles

Method is enhancing the sustainability of its products by making all its clear plastic bottles from recycled recovered coastal plastic through a partnership with SC Johnson and Plastic Bank. This initiative has recovered the equivalent of 3 billion bottles, now repurposed into consumer product packaging. Method’s innovative packaging includes recycled plastics from coastal areas to prevent ocean and landfill pollution. The company uses this material in home cleaning, hand soap, and specialty cleaner products. Additionally, Method offers products like an all-purpose cleaner and foaming hand wash in reusable aluminum bottles with recyclable glass concentrate refills, reducing plastic use by 96%. Method’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its LEED Zero Waste factory, renewable energy usage, and various environmental certifications. The company plans to expand its use of recycled recovered coastal plastics in future products, aiming to create a circular economy and drive positive change in the industry.

Read about an earlier initiative from Method to create a bottle made with plastic retrieved from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

ThePackHub Vermont Company Cabot Creamery Introduces More Sustainable Cheese Packaging

Cabot Creamery, a company based in Vermont, is transitioning to more sustainable packaging for its award-winning cheese. The company will now use 30% post-consumer recycled packaging for its eight-ounce (227g) cheese bars, marking a significant shift towards more eco-friendly practices. This development follows years of research and a $324,000 grant from the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center. In collaboration with TC Transcontinental Packaging, Cabot tested various packaging options, ultimately selecting the one that maintained product quality and cost-effectiveness. The new packaging, which will be fully implemented by the end of the year, is expected to save water during manufacturing and reduce the company’s carbon footprint by up to 25%. Additionally, Cabot has recently upgraded its production facilities with new equipment to enhance efficiency and safety.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.