Aldi, Paulig, and Scan Sverige Introduce Recyclable Packaging Innovations

Aldi Home-Recyclable Butter Wrapper, Paulig Recyclable Vacuum Packaging for Coffee, Scan Sverige Mono PP Packaging for Deli Products

See a few examples of recyclable packaging innovations from Aldi, Paulig, and Scan Sverige from ThePackHub's Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Jul 24, 2024
Aldi plans to eliminate over 10 metric tons of non-recyclable packaging annually by switching to recyclable wrappers for two of its own-label butters.
Aldi plans to eliminate over 10 metric tons of non-recyclable packaging annually by switching to recyclable wrappers for two of its own-label butters.
Many companies are striving to meet the ambitious 2025 goal of achieving 100% recyclable packaging. As we progress through 2024, it will be intriguing to see if more companies adjust their targets.

The U.K. arm of Aldi is introducing home-recyclable, paper-based wrap packaging for two of its own-label butter lines, aiming to eliminate over 10 metric tons of non-recyclable packaging annually. This initiative, a first for U.K. supermarkets, will be applied to Aldi’s Specially Selected West Country and Yorkshire block butter, with the new packs rolling out next month. Aldi is committed to minimizing plastic packaging and making meaningful changes to its products. Earlier this year, Aldi also doubled the volume of sheets per toilet roll in select own-brand lines to reduce 60 metric tons of plastic packaging annually.

Paulig's new recyclable vacuum packaging for coffee uses nearly 20% less material than previous versions.Paulig's new recyclable vacuum packaging for coffee uses nearly 20% less material than previous versions.ThePackHubPaulig Introduces New Recyclable Vacuum Packaging for Coffee

Paulig, an international food and beverage company based in Finland, has invested in new packaging lines at its CarbonNeutral certified Vuosaari Roastery. Starting this spring, one-third of its 500-gram coffee packages will be produced on a new line featuring easy-open and longer resealing tape designs. This initiative supports Paulig’s goal to make all its packaging recyclable by 2025. Paulig highlight that the new recyclable vacuum packaging, available in Finland and Estonia, is a significant step towards their sustainability goals. The new packaging, identifiable by its white interior, requires nearly 20% less material than previous versions and can be sorted for plastic collection. This development aligns with Paulig’s commitment to advancing a sustainable food culture. 

Scan Sverige has introduced mono-material packaging for its Pärsons sliced ham, salami, and plant-based products as part of its efforts to achieve 100% recyclable packaging by 2025.Scan Sverige has introduced mono-material packaging for its Pärsons sliced ham, salami, and plant-based products as part of its efforts to achieve 100% recyclable packaging by 2025.ThePackHubScan Sverige and Mondi Partnership Creates Sustainable Mono-Material Packaging 

Mondi, a global leader in sustainable packaging and paper solutions, has partnered with Sweden's Scan Sverige to develop a polypropylene (PP) based mono-material pack for its Pärsons brand's sliced ham, salami, and plant-based products. This collaboration features Mondi’s WalletPack, designed for recyclability and replacing previously used non-recyclable multi-material packaging. The WalletPack offers a high oxygen barrier to maintain product freshness and features an easy-peel mechanism for consumer convenience. It can be effectively sorted by Site Zero, Europe’s largest plastic recycling facility in Sweden, contributing to a circular economy. This initiative aligns with Scan Sverige’s goal of achieving 100% recyclable packaging by 2025. The shift towards mono-material packaging enhances material recycling efficiency and supports sustainable packaging efforts. The new packaging solution runs efficiently on Scan Sverige's existing machinery, underscoring the successful collaboration between the two companies in advancing packaging sustainability. 

