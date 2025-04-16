Compostable Molded Fiber Cup, Plant-based Lidding for School Cafeterias

The product combination features a 4-ounce molded fiber cup made with renewable resources, which is sealed with plant-based lidding film once food, typically cut fruit or vegetables, has been placed inside.

DNO Produce, a Columbus, Ohio-based distributor of fresh-cut and bulk produce, unveiled a new compostable cup and lid offering with supplier Eco-Products. The cup is specifically designed for K-12 school nutrition programs. The product combination features a 4-ounce molded fiber cup made with renewable resources, which is sealed with plant-based lidding film once food, typically cut fruit or vegetables, has been placed inside.

“Our transition to more sustainable packaging is the culmination of a multi-year effort to align our operations with our sustainability goals,” says Alex DiNovo, DNO’s president. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for individually packaged produce surged, and we saw an opportunity to make some changes. Eco-Products has been an incredible partner, and we couldn’t be prouder to be part of this revolutionary product.”

Due to staffing challenges many school districts continue to face, there is an increasing need for individually packaged, pre-portioned food. DNO’s prepared produce spares schools from having to sort, wash, pre-cut and portion their offerings.