Sinclair, Avantium N.V., and Good Nature Co. Utilize Biodegradable Packaging Materials

These examples underscore the high level of research and investment directed towards bio-based packaging solutions. While many of these innovations are still being tested and refined, they represent significant strides towards reducing plastic waste and advancing the use of renewable, compostable materials in mainstream packaging applications.
Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.
Sinclair Introduces a Dual Compostable Label for Fruit and Vegetable Packaging
Sinclair has launched the T55, a compostable label designed for use on fruits and vegetables. This label is notable for its dual compostability, meeting both home and industrial composting standards. The T55 is a “price look-up” (PLU) paper label that can be disposed of alongside fruit and vegetable peelings in compost, contributing to waste reduction. While compostable labels are not a new concept in the sector, Sinclair’s T55 label is the first to meet both the industrial and home composting requirements. The industrial composting standard, specified by the EN13432 standard, ensures the label degrades under strict conditions. The home composting standard is even more demanding, requiring the label to degrade under less favorable conditions, including lower temperatures and longer degradation times. By offering this dual compostable label, Sinclair aims to support more sustainable waste disposal practices in the fruit and vegetable industry, allowing for easier integration into composting systems and reducing the environmental impact of traditional labels.
Avantium N.V. and Amcor Rigid Packaging Advance Plant-based Polymer for Packaging
Avantium N.V. and Amcor Rigid Packaging USA have entered a joint development agreement to advance the use of Avantium’s plant-based polymer, Releaf, in rigid containers for various products, including food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. Releaf is made from renewable plant-based resources and offers high performance with barrier properties, which extend the shelf life of food and beverages. It also has a lower carbon footprint and is recyclable within existing PET recycling streams. Amcor has committed to reserving capacity for PEF, the core material of Releaf, from Avantium’s future industrial-scale FDCA plant in Delfzijl, Netherlands. This agreement supports Amcor’s ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Releaf offers advantages such as increased mechanical strength, reduced material usage, and lower energy consumption compared to fossil-based plastics. This partnership will help both companies achieve their circularity and environmental impact reduction goals.
Good Nature Co.'s Biodegradable Orange Packaging Nurtures Soil Health
Good Nature Co., Ltd., based in Thailand, has introduced a packaging solution for oranges, crafted entirely from fallen leaves of orange groves. This biodegradable material adheres to a cradle-to-cradle philosophy, ensuring that after use, the packaging can naturally decompose into fertilizer, enriching the soil and completing a full ecological cycle. The design not only prioritizes sustainability but also integrates functional features, such as an indicator that changes color to signal the optimal consumption time of the fruit. Inspired by the natural ecosystem of the Preechafang orchard in Northern Thailand, which avoids harmful chemicals, the packaging structure draws from the resilience of ant nests found in chemical-free environments. The circular, infinity-inspired shape visually represents nature’s continuous renewal process. The packaging is handcrafted by local artisans in Fang, reinforcing community involvement and adding cultural value to the product.
Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.