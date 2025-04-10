Sinclair, Avantium N.V., and Good Nature Co. Utilize Biodegradable Packaging Materials

These examples underscore the high level of research and investment directed towards bio-based packaging solutions. While many of these innovations are still being tested and refined, they represent significant strides towards reducing plastic waste and advancing the use of renewable, compostable materials in mainstream packaging applications.

Sinclair Introduces a Dual Compostable Label for Fruit and Vegetable Packaging

Sinclair has launched the T55, a compostable label designed for use on fruits and vegetables. This label is notable for its dual compostability, meeting both home and industrial composting standards. The T55 is a “price look-up” (PLU) paper label that can be disposed of alongside fruit and vegetable peelings in compost, contributing to waste reduction. While compostable labels are not a new concept in the sector, Sinclair’s T55 label is the first to meet both the industrial and home composting requirements. The industrial composting standard, specified by the EN13432 standard, ensures the label degrades under strict conditions. The home composting standard is even more demanding, requiring the label to degrade under less favorable conditions, including lower temperatures and longer degradation times. By offering this dual compostable label, Sinclair aims to support more sustainable waste disposal practices in the fruit and vegetable industry, allowing for easier integration into composting systems and reducing the environmental impact of traditional labels.