Duracell is revolutionizing battery packaging by replacing traditional plastic blister packs with curbside recyclable, all-cartonboard paper blisters. This transformation will be showcased at the upcoming Packaging Recycling Summit in Dallas this June.
The environmental impact is substantial: the change is expected to reduce Duracell's plastic use by up to 100% from traditional packaging. In Walmart alone, this initiative will reduce packaging material by approximately 855,000 pounds annually while eliminating more than 170 metric tons of carbon dioxide from landfills.
What makes this case study particularly valuable is how Duracell successfully balanced sustainability with business performance. Brandon Barr, VP/GM of Front-End Innovation at Duracell, will present at the summit on how the company navigated the complex matrix of stakeholder needs – from consumers and retailers to internal teams – to create packaging that works at the critical first "moment of truth" in-store while delivering incremental profit.
The redesign process addressed numerous competing priorities across the organization. Duracell's approach ultimately proves that significant environmental improvements can coexist with enhanced business performance.
The Packaging Recycling Summit offers attendees the opportunity to learn directly from this success story. Participants will gain practical insights on navigating multi-stakeholder packaging redesigns, implementing plastic reduction strategies, and achieving sustainability goals while maintaining profitability. The summit will also feature sessions on material innovations, design strategies, and regulatory compliance.
As brands face mounting pressure to reduce plastic use and lower carbon emissions, Duracell's case demonstrates that packaging can be both better for the planet and better for business.
