Duracell is revolutionizing battery packaging by replacing traditional plastic blister packs with curbside recyclable, all-cartonboard paper blisters. This transformation will be showcased at the upcoming Packaging Recycling Summit in Dallas this June.

The environmental impact is substantial: the change is expected to reduce Duracell's plastic use by up to 100% from traditional packaging. In Walmart alone, this initiative will reduce packaging material by approximately 855,000 pounds annually while eliminating more than 170 metric tons of carbon dioxide from landfills.

What makes this case study particularly valuable is how Duracell successfully balanced sustainability with business performance. Brandon Barr, VP/GM of Front-End Innovation at Duracell, will present at the summit on how the company navigated the complex matrix of stakeholder needs – from consumers and retailers to internal teams – to create packaging that works at the critical first "moment of truth" in-store while delivering incremental profit.