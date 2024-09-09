Take our short survey below (it's only 10 questions) - act fast as the only the first 200 submissions will be entered for a chance to win one of two $150 Amazon gift cards.
Packaging World Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Two of the first 200 submissions will be entered to win a $150 gift card. Answer 10 quick questions about sustainability.
Sep 9, 2024
Machinery Basics
Top Stories
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
PACK EXPO International is where you can discuss real-world problems with experts and land on innovative ideas. Discover every new packaging and processing trend, see machinery in action and learn sustainable solutions from experts.Read More
Special Report: Track & Trace
Discover new tools to approach the supply chain that allow you to leverage your data, see real-time visibility, and forecast future sales. You’ll also learn about KH Hive, an in-house digital demand planning tool that Kraft Heinz created to help the company realize its goals, forecasting sales expectation down to the SKU level, location level, and daily level.Read More