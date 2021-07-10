Wintriss to Demonstrate New Features of OEE, Data Collection Software at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

ShopFloorConnect OEE and Data Collection Software collects downtime and production efficiency data from every machine, in a variety of industries.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Wintriss Controls Group
Jul 10th, 2021
Sfc Pm Tracker Nr

Wintriss Controls Group will be demonstrating new features in its ShopFloorConnect OEE and Data Collection Software at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2021, Booth #SU-8430 at the Las Vegas Convention Center from September 27-29. The latest functionality in ShopFloorConnect gives packaging and processing professionals efficient and easy-to-use software for increased efficiency and reduced downtime, including when remote monitoring is required. The software can significantly increase manufacturing capacity and profitability by identifying and quantifying excessive production losses and bottlenecks.

ShopFloorConnect OEE and Data Collection Software collects downtime and production efficiency data from every machine, in a variety of industries. The data is displayed real-time, and indispensable manufacturing reports are produced, including detailed OEE reports in a variety of formats.

At PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Wintriss will introduce the new ShopFloorConnect PM Tracker which enables users to track important machine preventative maintenance (PM) items by run-hours or machine cycles, issues targeted alerts when an item requires PM, and tracks the maintenance work history for all machines.

ShopFloorConnect 6.0 also features a new Universal Interactive Application Program Interface (API) that enables users to quickly set up two-way data sharing with any ERP or MES software.

Companies in this article
Wintriss Controls Group
527 528 Modules
Solid State Digital Output Modules
Wago introduces the 750-527 and 750-528 solid state MOSFET digital output modules designed to switch 2 Amp resistive loads at a frequency up to 1 Hz.
Jul 10th, 2021
Pr Hs Beauleau Hire 070821 Final Web 3
Jason Beauleau Joins Hudson-Sharp as Regional Sales Executive
Jason Beauleau joined Hudson-Sharp, part of Paper Converting Machine Company (PCMC) and Barry-Wehmiller’s converting equipment platform, as Regional Sales Executive.
Jul 9th, 2021
Eriez Logo 60db778c73666
Eriez Appoints Gareth Meese Regional Sales Director-EMEA
Meese will direct, align, and support Eriez’ strategic sales efforts over a wider geography, including Europe, the Middle East, India ,and Northern Africa.
Jul 9th, 2021
Unknown
WeighPack Systems Opens New Product Unit
WeighPack Systems opened a new facility dedicated to the design of new packaging solutions. The New Product Unit (NPU) will focus on creating new business opportunities through innovative research and development practices.
Jul 9th, 2021
Pickle Sorting
Ranpak Announces Investment in Pickle Robot Co.
Ranpak Holdings Corp. announced its investment in Pickle Robot Co., a manufacturer of robots designed for automated sorting, loading, and unloading of packaged goods within logistical lines.
Jul 9th, 2021
Syntegon's checklist for confectionery packaging
Sponsored
Syntegon's checklist for confectionery packaging
Wondering how to select the optimal solution for your specific product and packaging needs? We packed all the important questions for you to consider into a handy Confectionery Packaging Checklist.
Jul 1st, 2021
Emerson
Flow Sensor
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth SL-6307! Emerson will showcase its AVENTICS™ Series AF2 flow sensor that monitors air consumption in pneumatic systems, enabling actionable insight around air consumption and leakage.
Jul 8th, 2021
Jls View
JLS Offers Remote, Real-Time Service and Training
JLS View uses Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 technology and connects customers with support needs whether they are around the corner or the world from JLS technicians.
Jul 8th, 2021
Njm Bt Icl Capper
Capper
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth C-3514! NJM, a ProMach product brand, will introduces its beltorque® BT-ICL Lite Capper designed to cap up to 150 bottles/min.
Jul 8th, 2021
Logo No Tagline Itw Hartness
ITW Hartness Launches HartnessCARE
ITW Hartness offers customers HartnessCARE, a new maintenance care package that encourages customers to take a proactive approach to servicing their equipment to decrease downtime and costs and extend life.
Jul 8th, 2021
Allied Flex
Spout Inserter for Pouches
AlliedFlex’s Bossar BMS 2.6 PMP spout inserter can handle pre-made corner-cut standup pouches, insert the spout on-line, then automatically fill and seal the pouches.
Jul 8th, 2021
Syntegon's checklist for confectionery packaging
Sponsored
Syntegon's checklist for confectionery packaging
Wondering how to select the optimal solution for your specific product and packaging needs? We packed all the important questions for you to consider into a handy Confectionery Packaging Checklist.
Jul 1st, 2021
11 Cm Wd 120
Checkweigher/Metal Detection Systems
Mettler-Toledo’s CM33 Washdown and CM35 Washdown combination systems are designed to address the needs of manufacturers operating in harsh production environments that need both metal detection and checkweighing.
Jul 7th, 2021
Bpa Jongerius
BluePrint Automation Acquires Jongerius Hanco B.V.
BluePrint Automation (BPA) Group acquired Jongerius Hanco B.V. located in Amersfoort, The Netherlands.
Jul 7th, 2021
Eagle Product Inspection
Eagle Product Inspection to Demonstrate X-ray Systems at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
At Eagle Product’s Booth C-1506, visitors can see x-ray systems equipped with the latest detector technologies and designed for easy cleaning in harsh wash-down environments.
Jul 7th, 2021
Untitled Design 83
Berlin Packaging Names Balaji Jayaseelan Vice President of Sustainability
In this newly-created role, Jayaseelan will be responsible for refining and executing the company's sustainability strategy.
Jul 7th, 2021
99613 99557 Comp
Aluminum Pallets
New Age Industrial’s heavy-duty aluminum pallets are guaranteed never to rust or corrode and are simple to clean with pressure washers, steam ,or scrubbing. They are a lightweight, durable option for transporting goods.
Jul 7th, 2021
21 06 29 Comunicato Stampa Ktf Def En 1
Tirelli S.r.l Acquires KTF Engineering
Italy-based Tirelli S.r.l, manufacturer of cosmetic packaging equipment, finalized the acquisition of 100% of the shares of KTF Engineering, a manufacturer of net weight filling systems, based in Marmirolo (MN).
Jul 7th, 2021
Andy Berrisford
DS Smith Appoints Andy Berrisford UK Managing Director, Recycling
Berrisford will be responsible for the company’s recycling operations in the UK, helping customers to reduce waste and increase recycling rates.
Jul 6th, 2021
Epac 6086cc73a0cd1
ePac Flexible Packaging Enters into a Global Agreement with Scantrust
ePac Flexible Packaging entered into an agreement with Scantrust to bring smart, connected packaging solutions to brands of all sizes, including small and medium-sized businesses
Jul 6th, 2021
More in Supplier News
Dc21003 Rexroth Rexroth Store Finalweb 2
Bosch Launches E-Commerce Portal for Design Engineers
The Rexroth Store provides easy access to product and account information, CAD files, and the ability to verify system designs with Rexroth product engineers.
Jul 6th, 2021
Orion Rtc
Automatic Stretch Wrapper
Orion Packaging Systems offers the Rotary Tower Automatic (RTC) stretch wrapper that integrates with new or existing conveyance.
Jul 6th, 2021
Index
WestRock CEO David Sewell to Keynote at SuperCorrExpo 2021
TAPPI and AICC, co-producers of SuperCorrExpo (SCE) 2021, announced that David Sewell, Chief Executive Officer of WestRock Co. will be a keynote speaker.
Jul 6th, 2021
Pet Tech Logo
PET Technologies Contributes to Suntory Holdings Ltd.’s Technological Development Center
Suntory Holdings Ltd. installed a PET Technologies universal UPF-5M blow molder with high pressure up to 40 bar at its Technological Development Center in Tordera, Spain.
Jul 6th, 2021
Lets Celebrate Fanuc Reaches 750 K Robots
Fanuc Announces Production of 750,000th Robot
The production of Faunc’s 750,000th industrial robot represents a record high point in the robotics industry.
Jul 6th, 2021
Deitz Shoulderless Bander 21
Packaging Machinery Manufacturer to Unveil Shoulderless Bottle Bander at Pack Expo
Pharmafill(TM) SBB applies sleeve labels to bottles without shoulders.
Jul 3rd, 2021
Dorner Ert250 With Gears
Conveyors Create Zones in Accumulation and Assembly Applications
As automation becomes integrated into medium- and heavy-load accumulation and assembly applications, the need for conveyors with zoning capabilities increases, and Dorner’s ERT250 conveyors are designed to handle zone functionality.
Jul 2nd, 2021
Charles Santerre, chairperson, Clemson University Food, Nutrition and Packaging Sciences Department (FNPS)
Santerre Named Clemson's Chair of Food, Nutrition, and Packaging Sciences
Former White House senior policy advisor Charles Santerre has been selected chairperson for the Clemson University Food, Nutrition and Packaging Sciences Department (FNPS).
Jul 2nd, 2021
Pregis Ever Tec Mailer Recyle
Pregis Invests Over $14 million in New Atlanta Area Manufacturing Facility to Support E-commerce Growth
Jul 2nd, 2021
Emballator Emsense 2021
Lightweight Food Container
The Emsense recyclable container for food applications from Emballator features a reduction in plastics by approximately 30%.
Jul 2nd, 2021
Arp Dmf 200123 07 Low
AR Packaging and PulPac Expand Partnership to Develop Sustainable Fiber Products
AR Packaging and PulPac are expanding their partnership and bridging volume capacity to fast-track bringing sustainable and affordable fiber products to market using PulPac’s PulPac PU300 production platform.
Jul 1st, 2021
Eagle Pack 400
Detector Technology Captures Greater Information About Products Being Inspected
Produces highly detailed X-ray images to deliver more accurate contaminant detection
Jul 1st, 2021