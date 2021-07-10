Wintriss Controls Group will be demonstrating new features in its ShopFloorConnect OEE and Data Collection Software at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2021, Booth #SU-8430 at the Las Vegas Convention Center from September 27-29. The latest functionality in ShopFloorConnect gives packaging and processing professionals efficient and easy-to-use software for increased efficiency and reduced downtime, including when remote monitoring is required. The software can significantly increase manufacturing capacity and profitability by identifying and quantifying excessive production losses and bottlenecks.

ShopFloorConnect OEE and Data Collection Software collects downtime and production efficiency data from every machine, in a variety of industries. The data is displayed real-time, and indispensable manufacturing reports are produced, including detailed OEE reports in a variety of formats.

At PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Wintriss will introduce the new ShopFloorConnect PM Tracker which enables users to track important machine preventative maintenance (PM) items by run-hours or machine cycles, issues targeted alerts when an item requires PM, and tracks the maintenance work history for all machines.

ShopFloorConnect 6.0 also features a new Universal Interactive Application Program Interface (API) that enables users to quickly set up two-way data sharing with any ERP or MES software.