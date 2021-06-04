Packaging Webinars Continue to Help Engage the Packaging Industry Across Borders

Paul Jenkins of ThePackHub said ‘the business has hosted many face-to-face events over the years as a way of engaging the packaging market, meeting industry contacts and to help share best practice. Like everyone else, the pandemic put a stop to that so the business pivoted to webinars as a way to keep the dialogue and engagement going. Of course, a major benefit of producing content online is that geographical location is no barrier. We regularly get attendees from across Europe, North and South America and the rest of the world. The moment the event is finished, delegates are free to move straight to their next meeting or tackle their next business challenge!

ThePackHub’s latest webinar explores packaging design innovations selected from the company’s Innovation Zone packaging database. There will also be a presentation by Simon Lewis, Vice President Marketing at Highcon who’s ‘Reinventing The Making of a Box’ topic will give details of Highcon’s innovative digital technology. The webinar is co-hosted by Paul Jenkins, Managing Director and Barrington Pamplin, Technical Director of ThePackHub.

The ‘Reinventing The Making of a Box’ webinar is on Thursday 10th June – 3 pm BST / 10 am ET.

Find out more and book.



