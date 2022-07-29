Fanuc America Expands Michigan Campus to Accommodate Automation Demand

This investment in Michigan’s growing manufacturing area includes the purchase of 67 acres of land as well as the site of the former Thomas M. Cooley Law School Campus, which will provide future growth in the education of the next generation of robotics and automation workers. Including the existing building, Fanuc will add a total of 788,000 sq ft of additional operational floor space.

“We’re excited to announce the addition of the new West Campus and our ability to continue to expand in Oakland County, Michigan,” said Fanuc America’s President and CEO Mike Cicco. “This investment in the future of US manufacturing will help Fanuc America meet the tremendous demand for automation solutions.”

Fanuc’s West Campus site is located in Auburn Hills, Mich., a suburb of Detroit. With its historical links to the automotive industry, the town has become a thriving business center and home to more than 80 international corporations.

“We are grateful that Fanuc has chosen to expand their already impressive footprint in Auburn Hills, an example that our community continues to be regarded as a premier destination for innovation and advanced technologies,” said Kevin McDaniel, Mayor of Auburn Hills, MI. “As a leader in the robotics industry, their expertise will complement our diverse business base and will contribute to the city’s strong local economy through jobs and investment. This development may very well earn us the designation as the community with the largest robotics footprint in the United States. We appreciate our trusted partnership with the General Development team who will build the project and look forward to another quality development in Auburn Hills.”

After the City of Auburn Hills approves plans, Fanuc plans to break ground in the fall of 2022 and is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024.



