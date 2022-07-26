EndFlex Offers New Customizable Robotic Pick & Place Cells

Flexible case packing options now include both gantry and delta robots.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

EndFlex LLC
Jul 26th, 2022
Pkr Robotic Case Packers

EndFlex announced the addition of the PKR modular pick and place cell with delta robot to its lineup of case and tray packing machines. Designed as a packing solution for flexible bags and packages, the PKR Delta joins the pick and place family alongside the PKR Gantry which is used to pack more rigid cans, bottles, jars, cartons and similarly packaged products.

The flexibility of these top load case and tray packing machines to accommodate several rigid and flexible package styles can be seen in recent system integrations for clients packaging a range of products from personal care items and vitamin gummies to vegetables and snack foods. Both robotic options were designed by the EndFlex in-house team of robotic specialists with product integrity and consistency in mind.

These modular cells achieve their gentle product handling by either vacuum or mechanical means and can be customized for a wide variety of case or tray sizes and pack patterns.

“Our clients needed faster, more compact and precise modular cells to compete in their respective industries. They came to us with their wish lists and trusted us to find a solution. Our team of engineers and technicians got to work, and their efforts led to this new generation of robotic pick and place cells, said Jorge Perez, Vice President of Operations at EndFlex. “The gantry and delta robotic cells we developed allow us to offer unique new solutions to some of the old packaging challenges.”

EndFlex can customize these modular pick & place cells to fit into any existing production line or be integrated as part of a complete packaging solution to include automatic case erecting, tray forming, sealing and robotic palletizing.

Learn more about our case packers and watch machine videos at https://www.endflex.com/topload-case-and-tray-packer.

Companies in this article
EndFlex LLC
M30 R Series Touchscreen
Mettler Toledo to Demonstrate a Variety of Product Inspection Systems at PACK EXPO International 2022
Mettler Toledo Product Inspection will demonstrate a variety of new inspection systems for the food and pharmaceutical industries in Booth #S1714 at PACK EXPO International, McCormick Convention Center, Chicago, October 23-26, 2022.
Jul 27th, 2022
1 Quad Pro 5652 Full Hero
Paper Former
BMG launches the QuadPro continuous large-bed paper former from Brown Machine that provides the highest production output and lowest scrap rate by using a patent-pending, continuous forming process.
Jul 27th, 2022
Pkr Robotic Case Packers
EndFlex Offers New Customizable Robotic Pick & Place Cells
Flexible case packing options now include both gantry and delta robots.
Jul 26th, 2022
Ranpak
Automated Packaging Machine
Ranpak launches the Flap’it!TM machine designed to automate the packing of a variety of small products. It can pack up to 540 packages/hr.
Jul 26th, 2022
Shemesh
Gummies Packaging Line
The TKS-G60 gummies packaging line from Shemesh Automation features a sequence of machinery that feeds, loads, fills, caps, and labels bottles of all common sizes and is able to case pack and palletize them as well.
Jul 26th, 2022
Safe, Productive, and Efficient Robotics
Sponsored
Safe, Productive, and Efficient Robotics
Advanced technology for robotics and automation is more common in manufacturing, warehouses, and distribution center environments. See how you can easily implement safe and productive robotics.
Jul 1st, 2022
Graphic Pkg
Beverage Packaging Machine
Graphic Packaging’s ClipCombo™ machine, designed for the beverage industry, can run multiple fiber-based multipack styles on a single modular equipment system with speeds up to 400/min (dependent on application) and rapid changeovers.
Jul 25th, 2022
See Logo Dual
Paper Bubble Mailer
Sealed Air (SEE) launches Bubble Wrap® fiber-based padded mailer that can be recycled in curbside bins.
Jul 25th, 2022
Mura Technology
Dow Collaborates with Mura Technology, Valoregen to Accelerate Mechanical and Advanced Recycling Solutions
Dow announces plans to accelerate mechanical and advanced recycling and develop solutions to ensure a higher number of used plastics can be recycled into new products containing more recycled content so less waste goes into landfill or incineration.
Jul 21st, 2022
Pic, Bulk Filler With Pallet Dispenser
Bulk Bag Filler with Pallet Dispenser
Best Process Solutions’ bulk bag filler features a wooden pallet dispenser that automatically places an empty pallet under a bulk bag before filling.
Jul 21st, 2022
Tl Mtb Can 2 Turnin' Heads
Winning the Consumer with Exclusive Label Features
Turner Labels is innovating the product label industry by winning the consumer with exclusive label features.
Jul 21st, 2022
Transit Packaging “Sets the Table” for Your Next BBQ
Sponsored
Transit Packaging “Sets the Table” for Your Next BBQ
Whether it’s spending time in a pool or in a lake, summer BBQs are in full swing. However, everything you need for an outdoor gathering must first make a full transit packaging journey.
Jul 1st, 2022
Heuft Hf Meyer 03 300dpi Cmyk
Companies Partner to Create a Single-lane Beverage Can Filling Process
In order to realize a resource-saving, fault-free high-speed filling process even in beverage can lines with little space, H.F. Meyer Maschinenbau, Domino Deutschland, and Heuft Systemtechnik partnered to developed a complete solution.
Jul 21st, 2022
Sede Di Pianezza
Maspe Rebranded as Cartesio Packaging, Cavanna Group
The Cavanna Group acquired Maspe SpA of Pianezza (TO) from The Prato Sesia Group. Maspe is now Cartesio Packaging Srl.
Jul 20th, 2022
Juana Roll
JuanaRoll Pre-Roll Machine Now Even More Flexible
Jul 20th, 2022
40207cfe D711 4bd0 8746 C099b1d5b222 1561396665161
AmSty’s Connecticut Plant Receives ISCC PLUS Certification
AmSty’s Allyn’s Point plant in Gales Ferry, Conn., is its most recent site to achieve International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS recognition.
Jul 20th, 2022
Pti
PTI Establishes Europe Headquarters with the Acquisition of CCIT s.a.
PTI – Packaging Technologies & Inspection acquired CCIT s.a., St. Prex, Switzerland, expanding its presence in Europe.
Jul 20th, 2022
Pak Tech
Recyclable Multipack Handles for Pet Products
PakTech launches PetPak multipack handles for pet products made from 100% recycled HDPE.
Jul 20th, 2022
Vcs Pr Asset 3557021 87086 A05235ef E3d6 4dc6 A872 786836515d87 0
Sabic Launches Blockchain Pilot
Sabic launched a pilot project with Finboot, Plastic Energy, and Intraplás to investigate the possibilities of blockchain technology in supporting end-to-end digital traceability of circular feedstock in customer products.
Jul 19th, 2022
Untitled
Compostable Resins
Green Dot Bioplastics expands its Terratek® BD line with 9 new film extrusion, thermoforming, and injection molding grades designed for single-use and packaging applications.
Jul 19th, 2022
More in Supplier News
Free St canti Mh1
Quick Change Cantilever Shelving
Quick change cantilever shelving from New Age Industrial is designed for spaces that need a versatile shelving unit that easily changes to meet multiple demands.
Jul 18th, 2022
Signode
Battery-Powered Hand Strapping Tool
Signode’s BXT3 high-performance battery powered hand strapping tool can accommodate 9mm to 32mm of plastic strapping.
Jul 18th, 2022
Abb Robotic Depalletizer
ABB Robotic Depalletizer Reduces Complexity in Logistics
Replaces heavy manual lifting and significantly improves efficiency
Jul 15th, 2022
Volpak
Hf/f/s Machine
Volpak’s F-11 machine manufactures, fills, and seals flat flexible pouches designed for the pharmaceutical industry. It is suitable for packaging a wide range of products, such as pharmaceutical powders, pills, medical devices, and more.
Jul 14th, 2022
Fanuc Mexico New Headquarters
Fanuc Mexico Opens New Headquarters
Fanuc recently hosted a grand opening and technology open house at its new robotics and automation headquarters in Aguascalientes, Mexico.
Jul 14th, 2022
Mike Odom Pic 2
Michael Odom Appointed Chief Executive Officer for Pacteon Group
Odom will lead corporate strategy and overall operations of the company (including Schneider Packaging Equipment Co., Inc., Phoenix Wrappers Corp., and ESS Technologies, Inc.) with a focus towards continued growth through strategic acquisitions.
Jul 14th, 2022
Placonomics Email Graphic V1 2000 X 1333
Placon Launches Sustainability Blog
Placon's new blog, Placonomics™, focuses on topics in sustainable packaging.
Jul 14th, 2022
1654436138216 En Html 1 0
ABB Opens Global Innovation and Training Campus for Machine Automation at B&R in Austria
The campus will serve as ABB’s global R&D center for machine and factory automation, AI, and software solutions. It was expanded significantly to host machine builders, manufacturers, start-ups, research, and educational institutions.
Jul 12th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 10 At 4 17 41 Pm
DURApulse GS10 Micro AC Drives from AutomationDirect
DURApulse GS10 micro AC drives are available in a variety of voltage and hp ratings.
Jul 10th, 2022
Cip Sanitary Flush Grid Replaces Wire Mesh By Multi Conveyor High Res
Flush Grid Belt Conveyor Belt Solution Replaces Wire Mesh
Multi-Conveyor built a high-level hygienic 48 in. wide, flush grid and side flexing plastic conveyor belt solution to replace an existing wire belt system, satisfying its customer’s need for a more sanitary constructed conveyor in the process.
Jul 7th, 2022
Berlin Packaging Logo
Berlin Packaging Acquires Andler Packaging Group
The acquisition expands Berlin Packaging’s pharmaceutical and nutraceutical offerings and adds multiple distribution centers in New England.
Jul 6th, 2022
Dsc 0014
Petros Diamantides Appointed COO – Emerging Markets for Duravant
Diamantides will be responsible for driving geographic expansion for Duravant products and services across its food processing, packaging and material handling sectors by delivering brands, solutions, and infrastructure to support its global customers.
Jul 6th, 2022