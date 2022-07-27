Mettler Toledo to Demonstrate a Variety of Product Inspection Systems at PACK EXPO International 2022

The company will demonstrate its metal detectors, checkweighers, x-ray and vision inspection systems, and Track and Trace solutions, as well as its data management and connectivity software. Systems will be shown for all types of products including bulk, piped, gravity fed, and packaged products for the food and pharmaceutical industries. Experts will be available to explain the features and benefits of each and discuss individual applications.

Live demonstrations will be held on an x-ray inspection system and a checkweigher running small, packaged product on a loop conveyor running at high speed to mimic production environments. Mettler’s X34C x-ray system offers a unique combination of fast throughputs and a compact footprint. Only 700 mm long, including its integrated reject device, this x-ray system is suitable for installation in tight spaces. The X34C achieves accurate performance while running at exceptionally high speeds of up to 400 packages/min.

The C35 AdvancedLine checkweigher, which offers a weighing range from 25 g to 7 kg, will have the newest load cell – FlashCell™ - which allows the system to achieve industry-leading throughputs. FlashCell™ enables C-Series checkweighers to process products more quickly and reduce product give-away through greater weighing precision. Manufacturers will also benefit from smaller checkweighing system footprints to fit within limited factory floor space.

A new x-ray inspection system will be introduced that provides unmatched detection of low-density contaminants such as bone, stone, glass, rubber and some plastics. Live demonstrations will be held throughout the show.

The highly configurable X36 x-ray inspection system will be equipped with two lanes and two separate reject systems. This versatile x-ray unit for small, medium and large-sized packaged products offers superior contamination detection, product integrity checks and presentation verification across multiple lanes at fast throughputs.

Among a variety of metal detectors, the latest M-30R Series (shown) will be demonstrated. Combined with advanced algorithms, new smart SENSETM software makes it possible to deliver high sensitivity to all types of metal contaminants with minimal false rejects. Dynamic Stability Control innovations stabilize the core sensor of the metal detector to help protect against interference for increased reliability. The metal detector and conveyor can be easily upgraded as compliance or production requirements change which helps manufacturers to achieve a lower overall cost of ownership and extend the useful life of their equipment.

Several combination inspection systems will be shown, including a CX35 checkweigher/x-ray inspection system, and a CV35 checkweigher/vision system.



