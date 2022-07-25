Eco Flexibles Supports the British Plastics Federation’s Statement on Recycling infrastructure Investment

Responding to findings of the Big Plastic Count initiative, BPF reiterates that recycling works, saving between 30% and 80% of the carbon emissions generated by virgin plastic processing. The statement also underlines how, with the right investment and drivers in place, most of the UK’s plastic could be recycled with only 1% ending up in landfill.

As a business with a tremendous oversight of flexible packaging sustainability and the drive for better plastic waste and recovery paths, Eco Flexibles shares the belief that bolder investment in infrastructure is what will kickstart change on a societal level.

Simon Buswell, Director at Eco Flexibles, explains: “We are all seeing the push for greater sustainability – it’s driving industries of every shape and size. It’s clear that around the world, consumers are backing brands that demonstrably and visibly seek to reduce their environmental impact. This is precisely why sustainable monopolymer flexible packaging, which can be recycled, has taken off.

“As demand continues to surge, it’s vital that the recycling infrastructure in place can keep up, otherwise we risk creating packaging that it perfectly recyclable and is sent to the correct waste channels by consumers, but still ends up generating waste. In addition, we still see plastic recovery channels looking fractured, inconsistent, and very different from one local council to another. This is precisely why investment is so vital, to connect the pieces of this complex puzzle.

“We’re set to see a true recycling renaissance and the tipping point is in sight, but the right infrastructure needs to be in place, as the BPF statement concludes. A great example given is household collection of flexible packaging, which is common across Europe, but the practice has not been adopted in the UK. With a drive from consumer demand, all the pieces are slotting into place for a true circular economy in flexible packaging, we now need to focus on the last key parts of a closed loop system.”



