Michael Odom Appointed Chief Executive Officer for Pacteon Group

Odom brings extensive packaging equipment industry knowledge and expertise having spent 18 years in the industry. Prior to joining Pacteon, a leader in end-of-line packaging automation solutions, he served as President of Kliklok LLC, a Syntegon company, President and CEO of H.G. Weber, and General Manager at Thermo Fisher Scientific. Odom also has experience serving in various leadership roles within the industry, including currently as a member of the PMMI Board of Directors and previously serving on the Board of Directors of Garvey Corporation. Bob Brotzki, Pacteon’s former CEO, will continue as a Board member.

“Mike is well recognized and respected within the packaging equipment industry and will add a tremendous amount of experience to Pacteon. We are pleased to have him leading the team,” said Bob Brotzki.

“We are excited that Mike has joined as CEO to lead the next phase of growth for Pacteon. We thank Bob Brotzki for his continued contribution to Pacteon,” said Monty Yort, Managing Partner of GenNx360 Capital Partners, a Pacteon investor.

“I’m excited to join the Pacteon team as we create the partner of choice for end-of-line packaging solutions. Pacteon and its great legacy technologies Schneider, Phoenix, and ESS are well-positioned for continued growth,” said Odom.



