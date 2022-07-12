ABB Opens Global Innovation and Training Campus for Machine Automation at B&R in Austria

The campus will serve as ABB’s global R&D center for machine and factory automation, AI, and software solutions. It was expanded significantly to host machine builders, manufacturers, start-ups, research, and educational institutions.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

ABB
Jul 12th, 2022
1654436138216 En Html 1 0

The new campus, located in Eggelsberg, Austria, will create up to 1,000  additional high-tech jobs and includes world-class research and development laboratories, as well as global training facilities for up to 4,000 people per year in collaboration with universities. ABB invested EUR 100 million in the expansion of the B&R headquarters.

Campus innovations around artificial intelligence and machine and factory automation will play an essential role in unlocking the potential of future industrial production – in sectors such as electronics, e-mobility, food and beverage, recycling, logistics, or agriculture. They will increase productivity and flexibility, helping customers become more sustainable and produce closer to their end markets.

ABB CEO Björn Rosengren said: "Innovation has been in ABB’s DNA for more than 130 years and our division, B&R, is a true innovation hot-spot for the transformation towards more automated manufacturing. The official opening of this campus is a proud moment for our ABB as we create highly-skilled jobs while shaping the machines and factories of the future together with our customers.”

A hub for integrated production, research, and training in central Europe
The new campus expands the total area of B&R's headquarters to more than 100,000 m², making B&R one of the largest sites for integrated production, research, and training in central Europe, with currently around 2,400 employees. The expansion will also free up space which will serve as additional production capacity to meet increasing demand for B&R products. 

Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer thanked ABB for an important initiative: “Investments in our business location are always also investments in the future of Austria. The corona pandemic, disruptions in global supply chains and now the war in Ukraine clearly remind us that we need to become more independent if we want to be better prepared for future challenges. I am therefore pleased that ABB is taking an important step in bringing manufacturing back home with the opening of its new innovation and training campus. The new campus will not only be a driver for digitalisation and automation, but also will create jobs and contribute to prosperity in Austria.”

In a rapidly changing world, facilities such as the new ABB global campus are of utmost importance to Austria’s role in the global economy and generate growth as a center for innovation and investment. The ever-growing digitalization and automation of our industries will be key for the re-industrialization of Europe and also for bringing manufacturing back to Austria. By homeshoring industry, we are creating new jobs, securing Europe's supply chain and seizing the opportunities for a more sustainable future.”

Sami Atiya, President of ABB’s Robotics & Discrete Automation business area, added, “This is a decade of transformation towards robotics and automation as our customers respond to global labor and supply shortages, accelerating consumer demand for personalized products and the need to operate more sustainably. ABB’s new campus will serve as a customer collaboration center where we work with customers around the globe, helping them to respond to these trends and supporting B&R in becoming the partner of choice for the world’s most ambitious industrial automation projects.”

Open innovation and education hub to develop and train together
The ABB innovation and training campus will serve as an open innovation hub, where B&R will closely collaborate with international customers, companies, and start-ups from across the region, as well as research and educational institutions to co-develop automation solutions and train the talents needed for the factories of the future.

"We are currently experiencing a record number of job vacancies in Austria. At the same time, more people are currently employed than ever before. This makes it all the more important to counteract the skills gap that can be felt in Europe in order to keep pace with the digital transformation and seize the chances it provides. B&R's new campus with its dual training program is an important example of how to bring European manufacturing companies to the forefront of the world with skilling initiatives and innovation in order to successfully meet current economic and societal challenges," said Austria's Minister of Labor Martin Kocher.

Jörg Theis, President of B&R, said: “Education will be given highest priority at the campus. Our Automation Academy will offer inspiration and training opportunities for up to 4,000 students, apprentices, customers’ experts and employees from all around the world every year.” Theis added that B&R plans to offer dual education at the university level in collaboration with higher education institutions.

B&R unveils new brand identity
With the new campus, B&R has also unveiled a new brand identity creating a visual connection between B&R and ABB. “Our new visual design underscores ABB’s strong commitment to B&R as a category brand and shows the strength of B&R and ABB as we grow together and work together. Being part of that bigger family creates many new possibilities for every employee to proactively shape their career,” said Theis.

Sustainable campus with one of the largest self-consumption PV systems in Austria
As part of its sustainability strategy 2030, ABB expects to achieve carbon neutrality across its own operations by the end of the decade. At B&R, ABB has installed one of the largest self-consumption photovoltaic (PV) systems in Austria. Additional PV modules on the campus will now increase the total output to 1.8 MW. The self-consumption rate is approximately 98%.

Companies in this article
ABB
B&R Industrial Automation
1654436138216 En Html 1 0
ABB Opens Global Innovation and Training Campus for Machine Automation at B&R in Austria
The campus will serve as ABB’s global R&D center for machine and factory automation, AI, and software solutions. It was expanded significantly to host machine builders, manufacturers, start-ups, research, and educational institutions.
Jul 12th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 10 At 4 17 41 Pm
DURApulse GS10 Micro AC Drives from AutomationDirect
Jul 10th, 2022
Cip Sanitary Flush Grid Replaces Wire Mesh By Multi Conveyor High Res
Flush Grid Belt Conveyor Belt Solution Replaces Wire Mesh
Multi-Conveyor built a high-level hygienic 48 in. wide, flush grid and side flexing plastic conveyor belt solution to replace an existing wire belt system, satisfying its customer’s need for a more sanitary constructed conveyor in the process.
Jul 7th, 2022
Berlin Packaging Logo
Berlin Packaging Acquires Andler Packaging Group
The acquisition expands Berlin Packaging’s pharmaceutical and nutraceutical offerings and adds multiple distribution centers in New England.
Jul 6th, 2022
Dsc 0014
Petros Diamantides Appointed COO – Emerging Markets for Duravant
Diamantides will be responsible for driving geographic expansion for Duravant products and services across its food processing, packaging and material handling sectors by delivering brands, solutions, and infrastructure to support its global customers.
Jul 6th, 2022
Safe, Productive, and Efficient Robotics
Sponsored
Safe, Productive, and Efficient Robotics
Advanced technology for robotics and automation is more common in manufacturing, warehouses, and distribution center environments. See how you can easily implement safe and productive robotics.
Jul 1st, 2022
Azco Corp Unwind Photo2
Unwind/Rewind Digital Operator Control Panel
Azco’s unwind digital operator control panel, which also works as a rewind unit, is cantilever design. It can go from unwind to rewind by changing the direction, torque, and speed from the HMI color touch screen.
Jul 5th, 2022
Gbp Main Logo
Green Bay Packaging Acquires Interstate Packaging Corp.
Green Bay Packaging Inc. (GBP), acquired Interstate Packaging Corp. located in Albert Lea, Minn. The acquisition is effective June 30, 2022.
Jul 5th, 2022
Spartech Logo Corporate Rgb Logo
Spartech Announces New Staff Promotions
Spartech promoted Danny Puran to Operations and Technology Manager, Polycast, Stamford, Conn. location; Jason Thomas to Plant Manager, Greenville, Ohio location; and Todd Chastain to Converting Operations Manager, Crawfordsville, Ind. location.
Jun 30th, 2022
Daniel Schumacher Headshot 06282022
Toyota Material Handling Hires Daniel Schumacher as Director of Information Technology
Schumacher joins Toyota from Komatsu, where he served as Global Director of IT Applications and Digital Innovation.
Jun 30th, 2022
Images 621c367e0a3c5
Epson Robots Names Advanced Motion & Controls a Distributor in Canada
Epson Robots named Advanced Motion & Controls Ltd (AM&C), a Canadian distributor of factory automation products and solutions, an official distributor of its automation solutions for the Ontario region.
Jun 30th, 2022
Transit Packaging “Sets the Table” for Your Next BBQ
Sponsored
Transit Packaging “Sets the Table” for Your Next BBQ
Whether it’s spending time in a pool or in a lake, summer BBQs are in full swing. However, everything you need for an outdoor gathering must first make a full transit packaging journey.
Jul 1st, 2022
Gif Hr9 35 (1)
Palletizer
Qimarox offers the Highrunner HR9 flexible palletizer designed to automate the unloading of containers for logistics operations where different products need to be handled in short batches.
Jun 29th, 2022
Ball Aerosol Packaging
Ball Corp. Launches Low Carbon Footprint Aluminum Aerosol Can
The sustainable aluminum aerosol can is made with up to 50% recycled content and will be available to customers around the world.
Jun 29th, 2022
Mark VII® Max Blossom
Silgan Dispensing Launches Fine Mist, Pump Solutions
The range of new products offer beauty and personal care brands additional sustainable alternatives without sacrificing performance or prestige.
Jun 29th, 2022
Ml6545 325
Container for Automated Storage Systems
Orbis’ ML6545-325 container is designed for use with automated systems to facilitate the efficient transfer, storage, and organization of merchandise.
Jun 29th, 2022
2022 06 28lb Img Press Release Film Portfolio Wide
Nobelus Launches New Films for Prime Labels
Laminate supplier offers label converters a complete portfolio for label lamination.
Jun 29th, 2022
Placon 2021 07 20 R11939
Tamper-Evident Salad Container
Placon’s Fresh ‘N Clear® salad container is designed with a tamper-evident feature and is made with a minimum of 25% EcoStar® post-consumer (PCR) PET material.
Jun 28th, 2022
Best Places To Work Bastian Solutions Careers Hiring
Bastian Solutions Awarded Several Workplace Honors
Three of Bastian's offices have been named including, Best Place to Work in Indiana and Kentucky and a Top Workplace in St. Louis, Mo.
Jun 28th, 2022
461 Main
Entries Open for 2022 Packaging Innovation Awards
The entry period for the 2022 Packaging Innovation Awards is now open.
Jun 28th, 2022
More in Supplier News
Plus System Elm Unit
Rollon’s Enhanced Plus Series Actuators Deliver Greater Performance and Reliability
Rollon’s newly enhanced Plus System lineup of belt-driven linear actuators can now be integrated seamlessly with every industrial machine.
Jun 26th, 2022
N Venia Paul Ferrandino
nVenia Announces Paul Ferrandino as the Senior Vice President of Sales
Ferrandino will be responsible for evolving nVenia’s capabilities in key accounts and selling of the complete nVenia portfolio.
Jun 23rd, 2022
Clickgrip Angleadjustment
New Easy Gripper Tooling from PHD
Jun 22nd, 2022
Ph fp605 01
Yaskawa America, Inc. Launches New Energy Efficient Drive
FP605: A New AC Industrial Fan & Pump Drive Solution For All Environments
Jun 21st, 2022
Cc100 Product Image 1
WAGO Combines PLC and Remote I/O into Compact Controller
Jun 21st, 2022
Cremer, Spee Dee Hqs 1250 Gummy Solution
Cremer Gummy Counting & Dispensing Machine Offers Speed and Accuracy
Provides 100% accuracy for bottling nutraceutical and confectionery gummies
Jun 21st, 2022
Estal
Charcoal Activated Recyclable Cork Stopper
Estal’s Corkcoal cork and activated charcoal stopper, ideal for the wine and spirits industries, is available in three styles: sharp, barrel, and cornice and in sizes 21.5 mm and 18.5 mm.
Jun 21st, 2022
Ur Cobot Family Photo
Universal Robots Unveils New 20kg Payload Cobot
Universal Robots redesigned its collaborative robot technology to create the UR20—its longest reach and heaviest payload cobot. Target applications include palletizing and packaging.
Jun 21st, 2022
Forest Vision 2025
Documentary Showcases Graphic Packaging’s Commitment to Sustainability
The short film reflects on Graphic Packaging International’s participation in an initiative called Vision 2045.
Jun 20th, 2022
Michelman Jeffrey Prosinski News Release High Resolution Image
Jeffrey Prosinski Appointed to Michelman Board of Directors
Prosinski is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at J.M. Huber Corp.
Jun 20th, 2022
Sp05 Classic Hero
Recyclable Trigger Sprayer
Silgan Dispensing launches the SP05TM R recyclable trigger sprayer, made with LifeCycleTM Technology, available with either a spray or foaming nozzle, making it an ideal choice for brands in household and consumer packaged goods markets.
Jun 20th, 2022
Shemesh
Continuous Motion Capping Machine
Shemesh’s Attilus continuous motion capping machine is designed to sort and orientate caps from screw tops to trigger and pump caps. It features a robotic sorter based on a delta robot and an advanced vision system.
Jun 17th, 2022