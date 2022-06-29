Ball Corp. Launches Low Carbon Footprint Aluminum Aerosol Can

This will help support Ball’s ambition to achieve its 2030 science-based targets and net-zero emissions prior to 2050.

“With the impacts of climate change becoming more visible, we see a growing focus on efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of packaging,” said Jason Galley, Senior Director of Sustainability, Ball Aerosol Packaging. “People want a more sustainable future for the planet, and they seek out brands that are leading the way. In fact, research shows that 83% of global consumers believe it’s important or extremely important for companies to design products that can be reused or recycled. At Ball, we are helping brands leverage the green credentials of aluminum packaging to offer solutions that help people live more sustainably and improve the health of the planet.”

The company’s aerosol cans are designed through a holistic approach with the environment in mind. The new cans incorporate up to 50% recycled content as well as low carbon aluminum that has been smelted using renewable energy sources, such as hydroelectric power. Producing cans with recycled content and low carbon aluminum helps support Ball’s progress toward reducing absolute value chain emissions by 16% by 2030.

In addition, Ball is able to significantly reduce the weight of the packaging due to its ReAl® innovative alloy for the production of impact-extruded cans. The new Ball aerosol can is 30% lighter than a standard aluminum can, while fully retaining its strength and structure. Since 2014, over 2.2 billion ReAl cans have been used across the world – that’s the equivalent of 66,000 tons of CO2e saved. Ball aims for resource efficiency improvement with 50% of its aerosol can production made with lightweight ReAl alloy. With these increased sustainable attributes.



