Nobelus Launches New Films for Prime Labels

Nobelus’ new portfolio of unsupported films is specifically designed for the prime label industry. Seeing an opportunity to extend the diverse finishing options of commercial print to prime labels, the Nobelus product team has conducted extensive research and testing to bring label converters a wide range of finishes that are compatible with various post-laminate processes.

“Nobelus has worked extremely hard over the last year to build a portfolio of new label stock materials to add to our current product offerings,” says Tom Snooks, Film Product Manager for Nobelus. “In addition to these new products, the unsupported films we have offered over the years, such as Karess® and ScuffProof® are now available in sizes that are conducive to the label market.” Karess HE, a lower-friction Karess Film, is especially useful for label converters who prioritize efficiency and machineability but still want a haptic appeal.

”We are very excited to provide everything from standard, everyday films to unique holographic finishes,” continues Snooks, referencing PlatinumOPP™ Gloss & Matte, basic essentials for any label converter, and Rainbow Holografik™, a seamless film with a striking holographic pattern. Other unsupported films in the line include EcoElement™ CLS Gloss & Matte, completely plastic-free options made of 20-25% reprocessed cellulose for environmentally conscious label converters.

The company's customer-focused approach, well recognized in the general commercial print industry, now promises to benefit prime label converters through targeted consultation, comprehensive technical support, and exceptional customer service. “After decades of experience in multiple print verticals, I am thrilled to see Nobelus enter the label space with such important solutions as our new portfolio offers,” states Ryan Chai, Strategic Solutions Manager for Nobelus. “Superb economics, performance, knowledge-sharing, and world-class service will bring the label market a much-needed partner in laminations.”

