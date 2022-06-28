Pearson Packaging, PMMI Fund Donation to Saint George’s School Robotics Program

Support of local educational institutions like Saint George’s continues to bring visibility to STEM programs, real-world applications and engages our youth in considering careers within the field.

The Saint George’s program supports comprehensive student engagement beginning in 3rd grade with a Lego Robotics League, transitioning into a middle school First Tech Challenge, and culminating in Team 1595 of the high school FIRST Robotics Challenge. With the support of the financial donations, the school and students have become quite accomplished in robotics. They have progressed to the Einstein Round at the World Championships in 2017. This year, following two years of pandemic related competition cancellations, the team placed 5th at the Pacific Northwest District Championships, nearly making it again to the World Championships.

Machelle Johnson, Director of Human Resources at Pearson Packaging Systems shares, “It is inspiring to see the excitement when the robotics class and team visits the Pearson facility.” She continues to explain, “They begin to envision a future in our industry. Pearson and Saint George’s School are grateful for the commitment of PMMI to continue to invest in our own future workforce through ongoing development of these programs and relationships.”



