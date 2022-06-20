Documentary Showcases Graphic Packaging’s Commitment to Sustainability

An inspirational project conceived to celebrate the centenary of the United Nations, Vision 2045 entails fifty carefully selected global businesses joining forces to leverage cutting-edge thinking and the latest technology to create world-changing outcomes. Amongst its key objectives, the project aims to demonstrate how both organizations and individuals can take collective action to ensure a better future for society and the planet.

The initiative has been aligned to 2045 - when the UN celebrates its 100th anniversary - because it is hoped that by this year the UN Global Compact and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will have become woven into the fabric of everyday life for everyone across the planet.

Released on June 17 2022, the film features a number of key personnel from Graphic Packaging including Mike Doss, President and CEO, Elizabeth Hargrave, VP Global Quality, Michelle Fitzpatrick, VP & Chief Sustainability Officer, and Ricardo De Genova, Senior VP, Global Innovation & New Business Development. (View the documentary.)

Collectively, they offer a unique and personal insight into the company’s holistic approach to advancing product sustainability and driving change in reducing end consumer waste while conserving resources. This includes using recycled input materials, developing products for optimum recyclability, and ensuring any virgin raw materials employed by the business come from renewable, sustainably managed sources.

The film showcases Graphic Packaging’s unrelenting focus on innovation. The provider of fiber-based packaging solutions knows that without innovation there can be no progress and continues to pioneer new advances in areas including material science and packaging design to safeguard the planet for the sake of future generations

The launch of the new documentary is just the latest activity from Graphic Packaging as part of the Vision 2045 initiative. Previously, key members of the company attended a three-day summit that ran alongside the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26). This event brought together business leaders, UN delegates, government officials, and journalists for a series of panel discussions which followed the themes of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Commenting on the new documentary, Mike Doss said: “The Vision 2045 documentary offers a unique window into Graphic Packaging and into some of the environmental and societal considerations that motivate and inspire us. We are proud to be a part of this globally focused project, commissioned in support of the UN and its Sustainable Development Goals. The aims and objectives of the initiative closely mirror those of our own Vision 2025, which includes several ambitious goals that we are committed to achieving.”



