Mettler Toledo Launches New Product Inspection Systems

The C35 AdvancedLine checkweigher (shown) is designed specifically to withstand harsh production environments, delivers uncompromising weighing precision at high speeds. Rated to IP69, the system offers a weighing range from 25 g to 7 kg and inspects up to 250 ppm.

The M33 RB GC system features the new, next-generation M33 PlusLine metal detector equipped with the large RB head and GC global conveyor. Ideal for big bags of flour, sugar, and other dry products in bulk packages.

The configurable X36 x-ray inspection system for small, medium, and large-sized packaged products offers superior contamination detection, product integrity checks and presentation verification across multiple lanes at fast throughputs.

The V31 vision system inspects products such as English muffins for color and shape. It can also verify labels, including 1D and 2D codes, and confirm the presence of tab closures on packaged products such as bread.

The Profile Advantage GC metal detector is designed for challenging applications such as inspecting warm breads and other conductive products. With its multi-simultaneous frequency and product signal suppression technology, Profile Advantage delivers excellent detection sensitivity while virtually eliminating false rejects even when products are hot, chilled, cooling, wet and/or packed in metalized film. This system offers optional due diligence enhancement features such as reject verification, full bin sensors and a low-pressure sensor.

The Gravity Flow metal detector is designed for removing all types of metal contaminants from bulk, free flowing products. Featuring optional system upgrades for hazardous locations such as commercial bakeries where potentially flammable dusts are prevalent, Mettler’s HazLoc-compliant systems for Class II, Division 1 and Division 2 areas adhere to stringent compliance requirements.



