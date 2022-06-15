Mettler Toledo Launches New Product Inspection Systems

Mettler Toledo Product Inspection launches a variety of inspection systems for the commercial baking industry.

METTLER TOLEDO Product Inspection
Jun 15th, 2022
Mt Ibie 2022 Checkweigher

The C35 AdvancedLine checkweigher (shown) is designed specifically to withstand harsh production environments, delivers uncompromising weighing precision at high speeds. Rated to IP69, the system offers a weighing range from 25 g to 7 kg and inspects up to 250 ppm.

The M33 RB GC system features the new, next-generation M33 PlusLine metal detector equipped with the large RB head and GC global conveyor. Ideal for big bags of flour, sugar, and other dry products in bulk packages.

The configurable X36 x-ray inspection system for small, medium, and large-sized packaged products offers superior contamination detection, product integrity checks and presentation verification across multiple lanes at fast throughputs.

The V31 vision system inspects products such as English muffins for color and shape. It can also verify labels, including 1D and 2D codes, and confirm the presence of tab closures on packaged products such as bread.

The Profile Advantage GC metal detector is designed for challenging applications such as inspecting warm breads and other conductive products. With its multi-simultaneous frequency and product signal suppression technology, Profile Advantage delivers excellent detection sensitivity while virtually eliminating false rejects even when products are hot, chilled, cooling, wet and/or packed in metalized film. This system offers optional due diligence enhancement features such as reject verification, full bin sensors and a low-pressure sensor.

The Gravity Flow metal detector is designed for removing all types of metal contaminants from bulk, free flowing products. Featuring optional system upgrades for hazardous locations such as commercial bakeries where potentially flammable dusts are prevalent, Mettler’s HazLoc-compliant systems for Class II, Division 1 and Division 2 areas adhere to stringent compliance requirements.


Unknown
Single-, Double-Sided Laminating System
Nobelus offers the Komfi® Amiga 52 Double flexible laminating system that can provide single- or double-sided lamination in one pass through the machine.
Jun 15th, 2022
Graphic Emerson S Net Zero Targets En Us 8188826
Emerson Announces Net Zero Targets
Company plans to achieve net zero operations by 2030, net zero value chain by 2045.
Jun 15th, 2022
Asahi Kasei 770 X400
Asaclean Launches New Website
Asahi Kasei Asaclean Americas, manufacturer and distributor of Asaclean® Purging Compounds, launched an interactive, educational website that offers nearly 500 pages of purging content available in both English and Spanish.
Jun 14th, 2022
Michelman Bobst Upm Sustainable Packaging Collaboration Blockimage
Michelman Collaborates with Bobst, UPM on Sustainable Packaging Innovation
On June 15th, Bobst will host a webinar to discuss an innovative new solution for the creation of high-barrier, sustainable, fiber-based food packaging, developed in conjunction with Michelman and UPM Specialty Papers.
Jun 14th, 2022
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsored
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Protect your personnel, product, and equipment. Engineered-to-application bulk bag dischargers from NBE, with enclosed dust recovery, keep material in the product stream and throughput at its peak.
Jun 10th, 2022
Aptar
Refillable Wooden Lipstick Case
Aptar and Quadpack launch the Iconic Woodacity® lipstick case featuring a glue-free, lubricant-free mechanism that allows smooth actuation of the bullet.
Jun 14th, 2022
22 0612 Garrido Fat Press Release 1
Garrido Printing Equipment Opens Factory Training Center
Garrido Printing Equipment, Inc. converted one of its warehouses into a FAT center where distributors and clients could send their technicians to get trained on the Garrido line of equipment as well as perform machinery testing prior to shipment.
Jun 14th, 2022
Logo 5e6790ec51c5e 5f07312b433c1 5f2d4b5795e89 5f64cf27c3c08 5f773b025e1c6
ProMach Acquires Reepack
The addition of Reepack helps ProMach continue expansion in the food packaging space and solidifies its status as a single-source supplier for protein-packaging automation.
Jun 14th, 2022
Honeywell
Process Controller
Honeywell’s C300PM process controller is designed to help industrial operations achieve a unified process control platform. It enables seamless technology integration for users seeking modern features while retaining a familiar hardware package.
Jun 11th, 2022
Claudio Radossi of MG America
Claudio Radossi Appointed President of Pharma Equipment Leader MG America
Veteran industry executive to succeed current President, Fabio Trippodo, following his retirement this July.
Jun 10th, 2022
Cognex In-Sight 2800 | Machine Vision Made Simple
Sponsored
Cognex In-Sight 2800 | Machine Vision Made Simple
Cognex In-Sight 2800 vision system enables users of all skill levels to use the power of deep learning to automate error detection. See for yourself by entering for your chance to win one of five In-Sight 2800.
Jun 1st, 2022
Ranpak Logo
Ranpak Holdings Corp. Announces Progress Towards Key ESG Targets
Ranpak, a manufacturer of environmentally sustainable, paper-based packaging solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, released its 2021 ESG Impact Report showing it made significant progress in 2021 towards achieving its 2030 ESG targets.
Jun 10th, 2022
Mondi
Paper Pallet Wrapping Machine
Mondi and EW Technology launch a paper pallet wrapping machine that can be fully automated for wrapping up to 60 pallets/hr or semi-automated for wrapping 10 to 15 pallets/hr.
Jun 9th, 2022
Arnold Campus Aerial 2018 1000x416 300dpi
Sinclair & Rush Acquires Indepak Corp.
The acquisition will benefit customers from both companies, expanding opportunities in product lines, resources, and technical expertise.
Jun 9th, 2022
N'gai Merrill Triangle Coo
N’Gai Merrill, Triangle COO, Selected as Crain’s Notable Executive of Color in Manufacturing
As COO of Triangle, Merrill is responsible for driving operational excellence and increasing customer value by identifying and solving critical issues across the organization.
Jun 8th, 2022
Somic Philipp Lenz
Philipp Lenz Promoted to Technical Service Coordinator for SOMIC Packaging
A 15-year industry veteran, Lenz will serve as the technical advisor to customers with 24/7 online response for all troubleshooting and technical related questions.
Jun 8th, 2022
Weigh Pack
Coffee Bagging System
WeighPack launches a coffee bagging system designed for premade box gusset bags. It can also be used for packaging powder or granule products where a box gusset bag is required.
Jun 7th, 2022
Enflex02
Volpak Announces Partnerships with Aranow and Cariba
Volpak’s partnership with Aranow will expan its Enflex portfolio in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector. Its partnership with Cariba will strengthen their combined technological portfolios and packaging solutions.
Jun 7th, 2022
Emerson Pac Systems Compact Controllers News Release Image
Compact Controllers
Emerson launches PACSystems™ RSTi-EP CPE 200 programmable automation controllers designed to help OEMs meet customer requirements by minimizing the need for specialized software engineering.
Jun 7th, 2022
Dyamic Donveyor
Powered Roller Conveyor
Dynamic Conveyor’s DynaRoller is a motor driven, zone powered conveyor system offering zero pressure accumulation functionality that can be used in applications such as packaging, sortation, fulfillment, end-of-line manufacturing, robotics integration, an
Jun 3rd, 2022
2300x1600 Nobac Ad 2022 2 0
UltraSource Joins Ravenwood’s Global Machinery Distributor Network
UltraSource, a U.S. processing and packaging equipment specialist, invested in Ravenwood’s linerless technology with a Nobac 5000 linerless demo label applicator.
Jun 3rd, 2022
Bx Logo 600
The BoxMaker Launches Redesigned Website
The redesigned website delivers an improved user experience including interface design, site speed performance, and an educational content library.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Index 5f2c0146808cf
INX, VerifyMe Launch Covert Brand Protection Ink
VerifyInk™, a covert ink technology from INX International Ink Co., and VerifyMe, Inc., is designed for use with direct-to-product continuous inkjet (CIJ) printers.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Resized Enginzyme
Tetra Pak Announces Collaborations to Accelerate Innovations for the Future of the Food Industry
Ahead of United Nations World Food Safety Day, Tetra Pak announced its new set of research collaborations and programs to further accelerate efforts to address challenges facing food systems worldwide.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Tom Fahrenkrug
Pactiv Evergreen Adds Personnel to its Filling Equipment Div.
Pactiv Evergreen named Tom Fahrenkrug Manager of Training & Support and Tim Barnett Southern U.S. Sales Representative.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Ellsworthadhesives Logo Blue Lettering
Ellsworth Corp. Acquires TapeCase Ltd.
TapeCase’s converting services and tape offerings will complement Ellsworth’s portfolio of products and services, which includes B2B distribution of adhesives and specialty chemicals, dispensing equipment, custom formulation, and repackaging.
Jun 2nd, 2022
7a0fa8 1628de47844642cb829147e0b0e2e55c Mv2
Surgere, a Pioneer in IoT Supply Chain Management, Launches New Warehouse Management System for Hutchinson North America
Jun 1st, 2022
22 06 01 Beumer Staff Report Rudolf Hausladen New Ceo
Rudolf Hausladen Named CEO of the Beumer Group
Rudolf Hausladen was named CEO of family-owned Beumer Group, effective today. He succeeds Dr. Christoph Beumer who has led the group of companies as CEO and Managing Partner since 2000.
Jun 1st, 2022
Berries Pet Sheet 1090x660
Alpek Completes Octal Holding Acquisition
After receiving all necessary approvals from regulatory authorities, Alpek, S.A.B. de C.V. finalized its acquisition of Octal Holding SAOC.
Jun 1st, 2022
Duck Pro Application1
Duct Tapes
Shurtape Technologies adds Duck Pro® to its line of professional grade duct tapes designed for non-critical, general use applications, including packaging, bundling, sealing, and waterproofing.
May 31st, 2022
Videojet Logo
Videojet, Loftware Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Labeling, Marking, and Coding Automation
Videojet and Loftware’s partnership will change the paradigm for how companies automate printing across production lines, factories, and warehouses, and removing reliance on a proprietary printer/software combination.
May 31st, 2022