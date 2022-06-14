Michelman Collaborates with Bobst, UPM on Sustainable Packaging Innovation

On June 15th, Bobst will host a webinar to discuss an innovative new solution for the creation of high-barrier, sustainable, fiber-based food packaging, developed in conjunction with Michelman and UPM Specialty Papers.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Michelman Inc.
Jun 14th, 2022
Michelman Bobst Upm Sustainable Packaging Collaboration Blockimage

Called oneBARRIER FibreCycle, its base substrate is UPM Solide Lucent™, a responsibly sourced and recyclable kraft paper especially well-suited for packaging, due to its high density, folding performance, and overall coatability. The paper's smoothness, porosity, and mechanical performance make it an excellent foundation for achieving optimum barrier properties.

As noted by Janne Varvemaa, Director, Products & Technology, UPM Specialty Papers, “By itself, our Solide Lucent paper is not ready for end-uses where high barriers are required, so a major focus of the co-creation project was developing the coating layers.”

The coating system, developed by Michelman, is built around a novel, multifunctional coating with excellent adhesion to the paper. This single base coating provides oxygen, moisture, and mineral oil barriers, oil and grease resistance, and print receptivity, while aiding the metallization process. This mitigates the need for additional, separate coatings at the priming step and helps to maintain recyclability and food contact compliance.

In addition, as part of the total packaging solution, Michelman has developed a range of heat seal coatings, optimized for different seal initiation temperatures (SITs) and further enhancing moisture barrier properties, taking into account coefficient of friction (CoF) requirements for different packing lines. These coatings are applied over the metallization layer to protect the metal and ensure a tight seal on the package.

To complete the system, a Michelman-designed overprint varnish (OPV) with additional moisture barrier properties is applied over the print, bringing the overall performance into the required range for high barrier food packaging with an extended shelf life.

Putting the substrate and coating system together successfully is Bobst 's expertise in equipment design, application know-how, and optimization of the converting process, necessary to obtain the smooth, pinhole-free surface required for subsequent vacuum metallization. This hinges on selecting the best coating method and tailoring the drying profile to the primer chemistry, resulting in optimum film formation and barrier properties.

“UPM’s Solide Lucent paper was a strong basis from which to start the development and only required a few modifications. We supplied the AluBond and AlOx (aluminium oxide) technologies, and Michelman produced the primary topcoat materials. Overall, the in-depth technical understanding we each brought to the table complemented one another,” explains Nick Copeland, Research & Development Director, Bobst.

Thierry Van Migem, Sales Director, EMEA, Michelman, agrees. “By working together and not in silos, we are able to identify issues and adjust rapidly, promoting an agile way of working and improving speed to market. By uniting our respective expertise, the total performance of the oneBARRIER FibreCycle solution is better than we could have achieved separately.”

Varvemaa concludes, “It was very inspiring working together with Bobst and Michelman, who are true experts in their respective fields. I found the cooperation fruitful and open, with straightforward and trusting communications. I believe that together we managed to create a world-leading barrier solution that offers brand owners a packaging solution that is not only sustainable, but also delivers on functionality.”

Companies in this article
Bobst
UPM Raflatac, Inc.
Michelman Inc.
Asahi Kasei 770 X400
Asaclean Launches New Website
Asahi Kasei Asaclean Americas, manufacturer and distributor of Asaclean® Purging Compounds, launched an interactive, educational website that offers nearly 500 pages of purging content available in both English and Spanish.
Jun 14th, 2022
Michelman Bobst Upm Sustainable Packaging Collaboration Blockimage
Michelman Collaborates with Bobst, UPM on Sustainable Packaging Innovation
On June 15th, Bobst will host a webinar to discuss an innovative new solution for the creation of high-barrier, sustainable, fiber-based food packaging, developed in conjunction with Michelman and UPM Specialty Papers.
Jun 14th, 2022
Aliplast Champagne03
Aliplast Helps France’s Wine and Champagne Industries Become Sustainable
Aliplast, a Hera group company, that specializes in plastic recovery and recycling, offers a specific service portfolio to the champagne and wine markets in France.
Jun 14th, 2022
Aptar
Refillable Wooden Lipstick Case
Aptar and Quadpack launch the Iconic Woodacity® lipstick case featuring a glue-free, lubricant-free mechanism that allows smooth actuation of the bullet.
Jun 14th, 2022
22 0612 Garrido Fat Press Release 1
Garrido Printing Equipment Opens Factory Training Center
Garrido Printing Equipment, Inc. converted one of its warehouses into a FAT center where distributors and clients could send their technicians to get trained on the Garrido line of equipment as well as perform machinery testing prior to shipment.
Jun 14th, 2022
Logo 5e6790ec51c5e 5f07312b433c1 5f2d4b5795e89 5f64cf27c3c08 5f773b025e1c6
ProMach Acquires Reepack
The addition of Reepack helps ProMach continue expansion in the food packaging space and solidifies its status as a single-source supplier for protein-packaging automation.
Jun 14th, 2022
Honeywell
Process Controller
Honeywell’s C300PM process controller is designed to help industrial operations achieve a unified process control platform. It enables seamless technology integration for users seeking modern features while retaining a familiar hardware package.
Jun 11th, 2022
Claudio Radossi of MG America
Claudio Radossi Appointed President of Pharma Equipment Leader MG America
Veteran industry executive to succeed current President, Fabio Trippodo, following his retirement this July.
Jun 10th, 2022
1654602006093 (002)
Zeus Packaging Acquires Swanline Group and BoxMart
Zeus Packaging, a global packaging solutions company acquired Swanline Group and its sister company, BoxMart.
Jun 10th, 2022
Ranpak Logo
Ranpak Holdings Corp. Announces Progress Towards Key ESG Targets
Ranpak, a manufacturer of environmentally sustainable, paper-based packaging solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, released its 2021 ESG Impact Report showing it made significant progress in 2021 towards achieving its 2030 ESG targets.
Jun 10th, 2022
Mondi
Paper Pallet Wrapping Machine
Mondi and EW Technology launch a paper pallet wrapping machine that can be fully automated for wrapping up to 60 pallets/hr or semi-automated for wrapping 10 to 15 pallets/hr.
Jun 9th, 2022
Cognex In-Sight 2800 | Machine Vision Made Simple
Sponsored
Cognex In-Sight 2800 | Machine Vision Made Simple
Cognex In-Sight 2800 vision system enables users of all skill levels to use the power of deep learning to automate error detection. See for yourself by entering for your chance to win one of five In-Sight 2800.
Jun 1st, 2022
N'gai Merrill Triangle Coo
N’Gai Merrill, Triangle COO, Selected as Crain’s Notable Executive of Color in Manufacturing
As COO of Triangle, Merrill is responsible for driving operational excellence and increasing customer value by identifying and solving critical issues across the organization.
Jun 8th, 2022
Somic Philipp Lenz
Philipp Lenz Promoted to Technical Service Coordinator for SOMIC Packaging
A 15-year industry veteran, Lenz will serve as the technical advisor to customers with 24/7 online response for all troubleshooting and technical related questions.
Jun 8th, 2022
Weigh Pack
Coffee Bagging System
WeighPack launches a coffee bagging system designed for premade box gusset bags. It can also be used for packaging powder or granule products where a box gusset bag is required.
Jun 7th, 2022
Enflex02
Volpak Announces Partnerships with Aranow and Cariba
Volpak’s partnership with Aranow will expan its Enflex portfolio in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector. Its partnership with Cariba will strengthen their combined technological portfolios and packaging solutions.
Jun 7th, 2022
Emerson Pac Systems Compact Controllers News Release Image
Compact Controllers
Emerson launches PACSystems™ RSTi-EP CPE 200 programmable automation controllers designed to help OEMs meet customer requirements by minimizing the need for specialized software engineering.
Jun 7th, 2022
21 1034 90th Logo Fin
Weber Packaging Solutions Celebrates 90th Anniversary
What started as a small, family-owned handprinter company in Chicago, Weber Packaging Solutions is now a global company in its third generation.
Jun 6th, 2022
Dyamic Donveyor
Powered Roller Conveyor
Dynamic Conveyor’s DynaRoller is a motor driven, zone powered conveyor system offering zero pressure accumulation functionality that can be used in applications such as packaging, sortation, fulfillment, end-of-line manufacturing, robotics integration, an
Jun 3rd, 2022
2300x1600 Nobac Ad 2022 2 0
UltraSource Joins Ravenwood’s Global Machinery Distributor Network
UltraSource, a U.S. processing and packaging equipment specialist, invested in Ravenwood’s linerless technology with a Nobac 5000 linerless demo label applicator.
Jun 3rd, 2022
More in Supplier News
Index 5f2c0146808cf
INX, VerifyMe Launch Covert Brand Protection Ink
VerifyInk™, a covert ink technology from INX International Ink Co., and VerifyMe, Inc., is designed for use with direct-to-product continuous inkjet (CIJ) printers.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Resized Enginzyme
Tetra Pak Announces Collaborations to Accelerate Innovations for the Future of the Food Industry
Ahead of United Nations World Food Safety Day, Tetra Pak announced its new set of research collaborations and programs to further accelerate efforts to address challenges facing food systems worldwide.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Tom Fahrenkrug
Pactiv Evergreen Adds Personnel to its Filling Equipment Div.
Pactiv Evergreen named Tom Fahrenkrug Manager of Training & Support and Tim Barnett Southern U.S. Sales Representative.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Ellsworthadhesives Logo Blue Lettering
Ellsworth Corp. Acquires TapeCase Ltd.
TapeCase’s converting services and tape offerings will complement Ellsworth’s portfolio of products and services, which includes B2B distribution of adhesives and specialty chemicals, dispensing equipment, custom formulation, and repackaging.
Jun 2nd, 2022
22 06 01 Beumer Staff Report Rudolf Hausladen New Ceo
Rudolf Hausladen Named CEO of the Beumer Group
Rudolf Hausladen was named CEO of family-owned Beumer Group, effective today. He succeeds Dr. Christoph Beumer who has led the group of companies as CEO and Managing Partner since 2000.
Jun 1st, 2022
Berries Pet Sheet 1090x660
Alpek Completes Octal Holding Acquisition
After receiving all necessary approvals from regulatory authorities, Alpek, S.A.B. de C.V. finalized its acquisition of Octal Holding SAOC.
Jun 1st, 2022
Duck Pro Application1
Duct Tapes
Shurtape Technologies adds Duck Pro® to its line of professional grade duct tapes designed for non-critical, general use applications, including packaging, bundling, sealing, and waterproofing.
May 31st, 2022
Videojet Logo
Videojet, Loftware Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Labeling, Marking, and Coding Automation
Videojet and Loftware’s partnership will change the paradigm for how companies automate printing across production lines, factories, and warehouses, and removing reliance on a proprietary printer/software combination.
May 31st, 2022
Coesia Virtual Event 2022
Coesia Companies to Host Virtual Event to Showcase New Tech and Automation Solutions
On June 14, 2022, the Coesia Virtual Event 2022: Wrap your business, unwrap your potential will go live: a streaming platform for exploring the latest innovations and most advanced technologies of the Group specializing in industrial and packaging solutio
May 27th, 2022
Chain Drift By Multi Conveyor High Res
Multi-Conveyor Builds Dual to Single Lane Hygienic Conveyors Using Chain Drift Parallel Transfer Design
Multi-Conveyor recently built a set of sanitary food-grade conveyors that combine dual lanes of cup-size containers to feed an existing metal detector. It includes a 2:1 combiner and unique "chain drift" parallel transfer designs.
May 25th, 2022
Scott Butler
Jones Family of Companies Welcomes Scott Butler as COO
As it continues to move forward to grow and improve its operations while strengthening its position as a nonwoven manufacturing leader, the Jones Family of Companies re-hired Scott Butler as Chief Operating Officer.
May 24th, 2022
Alliance Logo
Alliance Rubber Co. Named Best Large Company to Work For
Alliance Rubber Co., a global supplier of rubber bands, office, and packaging supplies, was chosen as The Best Large Company to Work for by The Sentinel-Record’s Readers’ Choice Awards.
May 23rd, 2022