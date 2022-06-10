Zeus Packaging Acquires Swanline Group and BoxMart

Swanline is a UK trade-only supplier of paper-based materials, print, and conversion services to the packaging and point-of-sale sectors and will continue to be so. Partnering with Zeus Packaging will provide new opportunities for both Swanline Group and BoxMart and strengthen their position in the market.

Swanline CEO Nick Kirby says, “We’re very much looking forward to joining together with Zeus as they, as a company, hold such similar values to us. We’re passionate about sustainability, and proud of our plastic free portfolio of materials. We want to make it clear to all our stakeholders and customers that there will be absolutely no change in how we operate here at Swanline, it will be business as usual.”

BoxMart is a packaging supplier, offering off-the-shelf postal, gift, and hamper boxes via its online store, and providing printed and fully bespoke packaging via its Tailored Packaging Services offering.



Managing Director of BoxMart, Jo Offord commented, “This is an exciting moment for BoxMart. Our creative bespoke packaging services and online shop for stock packaging products will dovetail perfectly with Zeus Packaging’s own range of services and products. Customers will still enjoy the great customer service and award-winning packaging we are renowned for, whilst knowing we are part of a global business with a culture that matches our own."





