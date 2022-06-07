Volpak Announces Partnerships with Aranow and Cariba

Aranow will make available part of its packaging technologies to integrate and complement Enflex product portfolio, the brand under which Volpak commercializes equipment specifically designed for the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

The companies aim to develop a comprehensive offer to meet the increasing demand for single-dose products, stick packs, and sachet formats in the pharmaceutical industry.

Volpak’s and Cariba’s partnership was established with the goal of complementing their expertise in the handling of flexible packaging and end-of-line solutions, as well as expanding the portfolio of solutions offered. Cariba will make its portfolio of cartoning machines available for integration with the pouching machines developed by Volpak and Enflex.



