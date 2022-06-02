Ellsworth Corp. Acquires TapeCase Ltd.

Roger Lee, President, Global Ellsworth Adhesives stated, “TapeCase’s culture aligns with Ellsworth Corporation, being a family-owned company. We are excited to provide this value-added service to our customers, and it is a testament to our customer-first mentality. We continue to add services which will assist our customers to work with us end-to-end, from specification to delivery.”
Together, with the expertise of Ellsworth, TapeCase will offer new services to customers, as it continue to bring the best solutions forward.