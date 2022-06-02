Tetra Pak Announces Collaborations to Accelerate Innovations for the Future of the Food Industry

The initiative is part of the company’s drive to nurture an innovation ecosystem to open new opportunities in the areas of food availability, safety, and sustainability.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation UN FAO, the world is in a very different place compared to six years ago, when it committed to the goal of ending hunger, food insecurity, and all forms of malnutrition by 2030. The current reality is that we have not been progressing fast enough towards ensuring access to safe, nutritious and sufficient food for all people. As an example, over 2 billion people did not have access to enough safe and nutritious food in 2020.

Laurence Mott, Executive VP Development and Technology at Tetra Pak says, “Tetra Pak has been an early advocate of forming and strengthening links between academia and the food industry. We have several long-standing relationships with universities and research institutions. We’ve also been working with game changing start-ups and tech companies to accelerate innovation. Now more than ever this is vital. The challenges of the global food industry are broad and varied. The only way we can meet these challenges is to pool our expertise. Only together will we secure a better future in the areas of sustainability, food safety and food availability. I’m very happy to see the progress so far and will take this opportunity to thank all our partners”.

In an attempt to address challenges around food and sustainability, Tetra Pak is teaming up with entities across countries such as France, U.S., Sweden, and Italy, among others, to explore different innovations across the food system. These includes a range of development programs - from exploring new food categories, such as plant based food, to using enzymes that reduce food waste to advancing the insect protein movement.

Some of the programs announced include, France’s Paris&Co innovation platforms, Smart Food Paris and Urban Lab, technology start-ups EnginZyme, NuCaps, and Tebrito and leading research universities in Italy and Sweden including University of Modena, Reggio Emilia (UNIMORE), and Lund University.

Dr. Karim Engelmark Cassimjee, CEO at EnginZyme, said, “The food industry faces many sustainability challenges, especially the ability to achieve efficient and sustainable production at the same time. The cell-free biomanufacturing that we have pioneered at EnginZyme can meet this need with its broad applicability, low cost of production, short development timelines and predictable scalability. Our collaboration with Tetra Pak is an incredibly exciting opportunity – in particular how we are exploring solutions to unlock the potential of by-products like acid whey.”



