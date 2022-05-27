Coesia Companies to Host Virtual Event to Showcase New Tech and Automation Solutions

On June 14, 2022, the Coesia Virtual Event 2022: Wrap your business, unwrap your potential will go live: a streaming platform for exploring the latest innovations and most advanced technologies of the Group specializing in industrial and packaging solutio

Coesia Group
May 27th, 2022
Coesia Virtual Event 2022

Coesia's event will provide current and potential clients, stakeholders, and media professionals the opportunity to discover the Group's latest innovations and automation solutions, to delve into the trends impacting crucial market segments and to explore key issues such as sustainability, technical assistance and digitalization.

It is designed to allow participants to easily navigate through contents and the speakers; engineers, technicians, and managers from Coesia will present technological innovations and discuss market trends and global challenges. The platform, will be available on-demand until July 13, 2022.

The event will include round table discussions about main trending topics in the sector: "Challenges & Opportunities in the packaging world" will examine the challenges and opportunities in the world of packaging with Benjamin Punchard, Global Packaging Insights Director of Mintel; Jan Tharp, President & CEO of Bumble Bee, will participate in a discussion on the challenges related to the sustainability of packaging and the transition to sustainable practices, which are issues much discussed in both industrial settings and in social and political spheres; along with Min Ling Chan, Senior Director of Global Engineering Digital, Automation and Packaging for Mondelez, issues related to the digital world in the B2B sector will be addressed, with a focus on the growing importance of employing innovative tools and software to monitor performance and automate the manufacturing processes; during the round table dedicated to customer service, with Lisa Torres, Senior Director Capital Procurement of Constellation Brands, we will discuss about Coesia's customer-centricity and the ability of the Group’s teams to provide concrete answers and increasingly customized technological solutions.

An updated overview will be presented on pertinent market segments such as beauty care, beverage and dairy, ceramics, confectionery, disposable hygiene, gears, home care, luxury, personal care, and pharma and healthcare, for which the Group’s companies offer integrated technological solutions.

A section dedicated to Coesia's 11 new industrial solutions will also be available on the event platform. Specifically, it will be possible to get more information on:

• CW 600 by ACMA, a multistyle wrapping machine for flat-bottom, pre-formed confectionery products, is designed to meet the specific needs of markets that require production solutions with up to 600 strokes/min.

• CITUS KALIX’s KX1600 is a flexible new tube-filling machine designed to quickly alternate between long production runs and smaller batches at 160 tubes/min.

• FlexLink's range of palletizers includes an RI20 industrial robot and two collaborative robots, the RC10 and RC12: solutions designed to simplify complex processes.

• Web 4.0 5D from HAPA takes inline digital printing and inspection of continuous web packaging materials for the pharmaceutical market to a higher level.

• NORDEN's NTP 80 tray packing machine is a solution designed to boost production efficiency in a market increasingly impacted by sustainability.

• Multipacker speed-up kit by R.A Jones allows beverage and canned food manufacturers to efficiently perform configurations of 4, 6, and 8 packs, reaching speeds of 345 cartons/min to meet production needs.

• Superfast is the moldless ceramic press by System Ceramics that, due to the system equipped with a single belt, enables the production of slabs and tiles with a flexibility never before seen. System Ceramics will also presents Fastdry, the company's first multichannel drying machine: a technology designed with independent chambers equipped with air suction and blowing boxes to ensure optimal control of air flows and uniform drying.

• Volpak's SC+ series stems from the desire to radically change the landscape of pouching machines and complete the company's offer with a continuous motion solution that enables speeds of up to 400 ppm. SC+ offers both hf/f/s and pre-made options.

Go to Coesia’s website to register.

