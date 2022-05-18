Rob Mogren Joins UltraSource LLC as Chief Financial Officer

He has more than 20 years of food industry experience including almost 10 years serving as CFO for Weber, Inc, a manufacturer and distributor of food processing equipment, and three years as CFO for Haarslev, Inc, a food processing equipment company. Additionally, Mogren spent time working as a consultant for Deloitte and Donnelly Meiners Jordan Kline earlier in his career.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the UltraSource team. The company history and focus on continuous improvement are amazing. I am excited to help UltraSource continue its incredible growth trajectory,” said Mogren.

“ It is fantastic to have Rob Mogren join the UltraSource executive team,” said Chris Isom, CEO, UltraSource. “With the breadth of his knowledge and experience and superb leadership skills, he will be a tremendous asset in executing our growth plans.”

Mogren is a CPA and earned a Master’s in Accounting at the University of Denver. He is a native of the Kansas City area and is an active leader in youth sports organizations.