CoreTigo Launches its North America Operations

Following its success in international industrial markets, CoreTigo expanded into the North America market with the opening of a USA-based entity and office, CoreTigo Inc., in Grand Rapids, Mich.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

CoreTigo
May 18th, 2022
Core Tigo Inc May 2022 V1

CoreTigo enters the American manufacturing market at a significant juncture. While American sentiment is to keep manufacturing lines within the boundaries of the USA, the younger generation of workers wish to engage in the more intelligent aspects of manufacturing, rather than tedious labor. IO-Link Wireless provides a significant capability to unbind the machines as well as the manufacturing personnel, enabling industrial automation to take another incremental step forward.

To best support the American market, CoreTigo Inc. was formed and is led by President Reid Schook. Schook is a former Rockwell Automation executive with over 35 years of experience in the factory automation market. He has served in numerous leadership roles at Rockwell, including Sensing & Connectivity Business Director, Connected Enterprise Consulting Director, and Manufacturing & Assembly OEM Segment Business Manager. Schook is building a dedicated team and Distribution network to ensure customer success with CoreTigo Industrial wireless solutions in the North America market.

CoreTigo, the solution provider for industrial machine builders and equipment manufacturers continues expanding, most recently into North America. Its high-end IO-Link Wireless industrial automation communication enables faster and more flexible manufacturing. With the vision of transformation from mass production to mass customization, CoreTigo’s  mission is to enable ultimate production line flexibility and adaptivity, while increasing throughput.


Cfo Press Release 05 2022 (1) 1
Rob Mogren Joins UltraSource LLC as Chief Financial Officer
Mogren comes to UltraSource with significant meat and food industry experience and financial expertise.
May 18th, 2022
Sidel Pressure Safe Gallery
PET Aerosol Container
Sidel’s PressureSAFE™ PET container is designed to provide home and personal care product brands with a more environmentally sustainable dispensing spray packaging. It is approved for the traditional PET recycling stream.
May 17th, 2022
Paperseal Range V2
Graphic Packaging’s Award-winning Hybrid Packaging Delivers on Sustainability
Since its launch in 2020, the PaperSeal® range of trays from Graphic Packaging International has proven it can satisfy the growing imperative for packaging to have greater circularity and be more sustainable.
May 17th, 2022
Sacmi Imola Headquarter
Sacmi Group Posts Record Revenues
Consolidated revenues of more than 1.53 billion euros, up almost 40% on 2020, with sales and orders returning to pre-COVID levels.
May 17th, 2022
Unknown
Slideways Names R.C. Turk its Florida Representative
Slideways, manufacturer of custom and standard plastic components for packaging machines and conveyor systems, named R. C. Turk its representative for Florida.
May 16th, 2022
ROBEX sales engineers demonstrate an automated assembly line to prospects.
RōBEX’s Robotic Automation Expo a Success
Cal Bowers, VP of Growth for RōBEX, estimated that 270 manufacturing customers, potential clients, industry partners, educators, and students attended the 3rd annual 2-day technology demonstration at RōBEX headquarters in Perrysburg, Ohio.
May 16th, 2022
Aspen Press & Packaging team members show the installed Fusion C flexographic printing press from PCMC.
PCMC, Hudson-Sharp Install Packaging Equipment at Aspen Press & Packaging
Utah packaging company invested in a Fusion C flexographic printing press from Paper Converting Machine and two Ares 400-SUP standup pouch machines from Hudson-Sharp.
May 16th, 2022
Ecolean Ecovadis Everyday Champion 2022
Ecolean Rated in Top 1% in Sustainability by EcoVadis
For the second year in a row, Ecolean was awarded the Platinum EcoVadis medal, placing the company’s sustainability work in the top 1% of assessed companies globally in 2022.
May 12th, 2022
Narrow Stock Truck With Removable Shelves
Narrow Stock Truck
New Age Industrial’s narrow stock truck with removable shelves are ideal for narrow aisle picking, curbside grocery environments, small to medium parts picking, and more. The zero turn truck folds for space-saving storage when empty.
May 12th, 2022
Rollbag R785 With Printer 1000px Png 687x600
PAC Machinery to Exhibit at EXPO PACK México
PAC Machinery (PAC) will showcase its Rollbag R785 automatic bagger at Booth 2236.
May 11th, 2022
Error Detection Automation Simplified: Introducing the In-Sight 2800
Sponsored
Error Detection Automation Simplified: Introducing the In-Sight 2800
See how easily the Cognex In-Sight 2800 can automate error detection. Powered by deep learning, it can solve a wide range of inspection applications quickly and easily — no programming experience required.
Apr 20th, 2022
Unknown
Linear Motion Bearings
NB Slide Ways from NB Corp. of America are non-recirculating linear motion bearings used primarily in optical and measurement equipment where high precision movement is required.
May 11th, 2022
Newtec Weighing Machines Accurate Weighing
Newtec Shares Buyer’s Guide for Investing in Food Weighing and Sorting Machinery
Newtec realizes the purchase of industrial weighing and sorting machinery for food packhouses is a high capital investment that needs to be carefully researched and considered.
May 11th, 2022
Queens Award 1
Bradman Lake Ltd. Receives The Queen's Award for Enterprise
The company received the award in the International Trade category.
May 11th, 2022
Flex Pak
LasX, Karlville Launch Configure-to-order Equipment for Flexible Packaging Converters
To help flexible packaging converters respond quickly to changing consumer demands and customer requirements, LasX developed FreshFocus, a configure-to-order, laser-based system for creating easy-open and breathable features in packaging films.
May 10th, 2022
Amcorwebsite
Amcor Launches Lift-Off Initiative for Innovative Start-ups
Amcor’s Lift-Off is an open-call initiative aimed at supporting seed stage start-ups focused on innovative packaging solutions and related technologies. Winners will receive $250,000 as well as operational guidance, to take their ideas to the next level.
May 10th, 2022
Kevin Mauger Ncc
Kevin Mauger, NCC Automated Systems, Named an Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 Greater Philadelphia Award Finalist
According to Ernst & Young LLP, Mauger was selected by a panel of independent judges according to the following criteria—entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact—among other core contributions and attributes.
May 10th, 2022
Tb Cbc Logo Hires
TricorBraun Acquires UK-Based Continental Bottle Co. and Dibro
TricorBraun acquired Continental Bottle Co., Ltd., a UK glass packaging provider, and its affiliate, UK glass decorator DiBro Ltd. The acquisitions will expand TricorBraun’s European presence.
May 9th, 2022
Mespack Athena
Mespack to Host Exhibit of Flexible Packaging Innovations
On May 10th, Mespack will host an event at its facilities in Santa Perpètua de Mogoda to welcome those attending the Plastic Pouches event organized by AMI and sponsored by Mespack, which will be held May 10-12.
May 6th, 2022
Pr Pcmc Innovation Center
PCMC Hosts Ribbon-cutting Event for its Packaging Innovation Center
On April 26, Paper Converting Machine Co. (PCMC), part of Barry-Wehmiller, welcomed 70-plus customers, suppliers, and area supporters to its new Packaging Innovation Center for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, tour, and overview presentation.
May 6th, 2022
Newtec
Weigher for Processed Food Products
Newtec’s 2008PCM Mini Weigher is designed for accurate, high-speed weighing of a variety of processed food products such as fresh and dried fruit, snacks, and frozen foods.
May 6th, 2022
Celebrating the first Factory Acceptance Test is, from left to right: Ryan Schumacher, SOMIC Packaging’s East coast sales manager; Jason Unanue, project manager and Disney Arrubla, Engineering Director for GOYA Foods; SOMIC Packaging CEO Peter Fox; Lukas Ruhland, SOMIC’s Installations manager; and Benedikt Englbrechtinger, SOMIC’s Manufacturing Ramp-Up manager.
SOMIC Packaging Completes First U.S. Factory Acceptance Test
SOMIC Packaging representatives conducted the first Factory Acceptance Test of a retail-ready packaging machine in North America at GOYA Foods.
May 6th, 2022
A New Earth Project Logo
Atlantic Packaging Leads Sustainable Packaging Coalition, A New Earth Project
The initiative, which includes an online catalog of sustainable packaging, connects the surf and outdoor community with the global supply chain to create solutions for a healthy planet.
May 5th, 2022
Unknown
Sidel Receives Certification for its Vocational Training Programs
Sidel received French Qualiopi Certification for its global training methodology, reinforcing its commitment to provide additional value to customers through long-term support programs.
May 5th, 2022
Flenex Fw
Creation Reprographics Signs Agreement to Supply Fujifilm’s Flenex FW Flexo Plates
Creation Reprographics, a dedicated prepress partner to packaging and label printers, signed a four-year deal to supply Fujifilm’s Flenex FW sustainably focused water-washable flexo plates.
May 5th, 2022
Bgx Small
Bag Handling Suction Cup
Piab’s BGX suction cup is designed to handle flimsy and oversized bags used in applications such as e-commerce, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), secondary food picking, fashion, and more.
May 5th, 2022
Pr Bwfs Frank Promotion 050422 Final Web 3
Chris Frank Named Vice President, Operations for BW Flexible Systems
As a member of BW Flexible Systems’ executive leadership team, Frank will direct leadership for the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and field service teams across the company’s global locations.
May 4th, 2022
Pneumatic Scale
Rotary Counter-pressure Filler
Pneumatic Scale Angelus introduces the CB100C rotary counter-pressure filler featuring a 12-head rotary filling turret design, coupled with a dual-station seamer, to allow craft beverage producers to increase their throughput to more than 100 cans/min.
May 4th, 2022
Germersheim Details 23
Smurfit Kappa UK Acquires Atlas Packaging
Smurfit Kappa UK Limited, a manufacturer of paper-based packaging products acquired Atlas Packaging, an independent corrugated packaging provider.
May 3rd, 2022
Killer Browning Product Turner Multi Conveyor High Res
Conveyor Exceeds Customer’s Expectations
Katherine Yates, Operations Manager and Matt Tye, Packaging Operations Manager at The Killer Brownie® Company discuss their satisfaction with the equipment Multi-Conveyor recently installed at their facility.
May 3rd, 2022
Njm Coolvacuum Lyo Compact
NJM Freeze-drying Equipment Includes Variety of Lyophilization Solutions
Is built for pharmaceutical and biotech R&D, scale-up, and commercial lines
May 3rd, 2022