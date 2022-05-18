CoreTigo Launches its North America Operations

CoreTigo enters the American manufacturing market at a significant juncture. While American sentiment is to keep manufacturing lines within the boundaries of the USA, the younger generation of workers wish to engage in the more intelligent aspects of manufacturing, rather than tedious labor. IO-Link Wireless provides a significant capability to unbind the machines as well as the manufacturing personnel, enabling industrial automation to take another incremental step forward.

To best support the American market, CoreTigo Inc. was formed and is led by President Reid Schook. Schook is a former Rockwell Automation executive with over 35 years of experience in the factory automation market. He has served in numerous leadership roles at Rockwell, including Sensing & Connectivity Business Director, Connected Enterprise Consulting Director, and Manufacturing & Assembly OEM Segment Business Manager. Schook is building a dedicated team and Distribution network to ensure customer success with CoreTigo Industrial wireless solutions in the North America market.

CoreTigo, the solution provider for industrial machine builders and equipment manufacturers continues expanding, most recently into North America. Its high-end IO-Link Wireless industrial automation communication enables faster and more flexible manufacturing. With the vision of transformation from mass production to mass customization, CoreTigo’s mission is to enable ultimate production line flexibility and adaptivity, while increasing throughput.



