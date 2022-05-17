Sacmi Group Posts Record Revenues

Consolidated revenues of more than 1.53 billion euros, up almost 40% on 2020, with sales and orders returning to pre-COVID levels.

Sacmi USA
May 17th, 2022
Sacmi Imola Headquarter

These were the key facts that emerged from the Sacmi Imola Members’ Assembly that approved the group’s Consolidated Financial Statement and proceeded with the renewal of the Board of Directors.

From an economic perspective, Sacmi confirms its exceptional financial and asset solidity, with net equity reaching 773 million euros and the net financial position touching 97 million plus. Ebit and Ebitda also progressed impressively in 2021, reaching 82 and 145 million euros respectively.

The year 2021 was characterized by a sharp increase in revenues - thanks to strong order flows - and record-breaking performance, especially in tiles, which saw a remarkable 99% increase in machine sales; whiteware also performed well thanks to a generalized market recovery and the finalization of numerous projects that had been put on hold by the COVID emergency.

Advanced materials posted highly satisfying results, both in the traditional refractories and metal sectors and in emerging areas, especially those linked to the manufacture of components for the lithium-ion batteries that are driving global growth in electric mobility.

Similarly, rigid packaging saw orders recover more than proportionately, despite the ongoing impact of the health crisis, especially on the metal closures and vision system fronts; likewise for beverage, with Africa and the Middle East remaining the leading purchasers of complete plants. Packaging and chocolate also bounced back convincingly. This was largely due to a strengthening of the product range and the development of solutions able to accommodate new eco-sustainable primary packaging and wrapping materials.

In terms of markets, Sacmi strengthened its sales position in all the world’s main areas as investment levels spiked across Europe and the Americas. Despite very strong competition, Sacmi also performed well in Asia, confirming its role as a key technology provider both in the traditional ceramics and packaging sectors and in emerging areas such as components for the electrical automotive sector, Carbon and advanced ceramics.

Throughout 2021, the focus was on supplying technologies and production processes that are environmentally sustainable, a goal that’s playing an increasingly strategic role in business decisions.

“Governance, skills, and a sense of belonging to the company are all vital factors in responding to change", stated the President of Sacmi Imola, Paolo Mongardi. He also pointed out that the extraordinary results of 2021 stemmed from “Sacmi’s ability to hold its course in heavy seas, ensuring continuity of production and excellent levels of customer service throughout the health crisis”.

Investment in skills training remains as important as ever: in addition to the 17,000 hours of technical and language training and 6,700 hours of safety training provided in 2021 alone, the company is pushing ahead with the academy, the Sacmi training hub both for internal staff and stakeholders. Moreover, projects with schools, universities, and research facilities continued apace, with active partnerships now exceeding 100; lastly, since its founding, the group has now filed more than 5,000 patents.


