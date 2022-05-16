RōBEX’s Robotic Automation Expo a Success

Cal Bowers, VP of Growth for RōBEX, estimated that 270 manufacturing customers, potential clients, industry partners, educators, and students attended the 3rd annual 2-day technology demonstration at RōBEX headquarters in Perrysburg, Ohio.

RōBEX
May 16th, 2022
ROBEX sales engineers demonstrate an automated assembly line to prospects.
Jon Parker, RōBEX co-founder and CEO, observed “Robotic automation for manufacturers is critically important today, especially in light of worker shortages, supply chain interruptions and productivity demands. Over the past seven years, we’ve grown substantially and made tremendous progress via new talent and resources as we expand our national role as certified automation integrators for the finest automation suppliers.”

“All of our industrial robot, cobot and autonomous mobile robot suppliers took an active part in helping showcase not only their world-class equipment, but our engineering, installation and programming expertise” added Craig Francisco, president & COO. “We are absolutely committed to embrace new automation technology that optimizes manufacturing and packaging processes that improve bottom line results for customers.”

Mike Distefano, division president, noted that “Every company that manufactures, packages and distributes goods is a potential RōBEX customer, if not this year, certainly in future years. Industry leaders recognize that the addition of robotic automation immediately improves safety and productivity while freeing up employees to address higher level work. While many automated systems have a relatively short ROI, capital is often a challenge. That’s why FLEXX®--our patented technology licensing program--is increasingly popular. It is not treated as a lease and allows customers to pay a fixed monthly fee with no maintenance costs and no long term commitment.”

The RōBEX event demonstrated the latest in automation technology including FANUC® industrial robots, smaller collaborative robots (cobots), and dozens of autonomous mobile robots that are becoming the preferred choice for material transfer. Vertical storage systems and machine vision systems were also featured.

Companies in this article
RōBEX
Automation For The NOW-Case Liners
May 13th, 2022
Autonomous Drill Gantry In Action!
May 9th, 2022
FANUC Robots Used For Spot Welding
May 9th, 2022
ROBEX sales engineers demonstrate an automated assembly line to prospects.
RōBEX's Robotic Automation Expo a Success
